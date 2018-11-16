Jon Gruden talks up Raiders’ draft picks, cap space

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 16, 2018, 1:42 PM EST
Jon Gruden doesn’t have a lot to show for his first year back in Oakland, as the Raiders have the worst record in the NFL. But he says there’s a lot to show for over the next two years.

On a conference call with Arizona media before the Raiders’ upcoming game against the Cardinals, Gruden noted that the Raiders are well positioned to improve their team in 2019 and 2020.

“I think we’ve accumulated five first-round picks in the next two years. I think, obviously, we’ve got some money to spend on potential free agents, which is also exciting,” Gruden said.

Gruden is right: The Raiders have their own first-round pick in 2019, which based on current standings would be first overall, and they also have the Cowboys’ first-round pick and the Bears’ first-round pick in 2019, plus their own first-round pick and the Bears’ first-round pick in 2020. The Raiders are also projected to have the fifth most cap space in the NFL in 2019.

So it’s possible that the Raiders may be able to get things turned around with an influx of talent starting next year. Even if it says something about Gruden’s performance this year that next year is all he has to talk about.

45 responses to “Jon Gruden talks up Raiders’ draft picks, cap space

  3. I’m not impressed with the job Gruden has done so far. Losing Mack was a big blow for the defense but that doesn’t excuse the rancid defense and complete lack of offensive success. If his plan was to tank the season, and tank it well, he’s succeeded in that at least.

  4. I’d like to see Gruden talk up:

    – A new OC (or an OC that he will listen to).
    – A new DC (they don’t have a lot of talent, but at least be disciplined and organized).
    – Removal of Tom Cable

  5. Just what you want a coach who’s in love with aging past their prime vets to have: tons of cap space

  6. I hate this attitude. Any team can stockpile draft picks and cap space by tanking for several years.

    Bottom line is that it sucks for the true fans of the team and you can build a team without tanking and it’s borderline unethical.

    I’m not even a Raiders fan (far from it) and I feel sorry for every Oakland Raiders fan that got stuck with this snake Gruden.

  8. Dude’s delusions of grandeur are such that he actually believes that free agents will be flocking to sign up for the honor of playing for him. And there certainly isn’t any other reason for a free agent to sign up for the Davis clown show. Which basically means, welcome to the NFL, Vegas, odds are — sorry, couldn’t resist — you’re gonna suck for a long, long time.

  15. All the draft picks and money is the world don’t mean squat if its not used correctly. See Jets, NY and Browns, CLE. It’s not clear to me that the Raiders will use those asserts wisely. They will likely use them to make the biggest name recognition “splash” possible to sell tickets instead of building for long term success.

  16. It hurts now but this is for the best in the future. Mack is a loss but they got a lot for him and this defense needs multiple players not just 1 great one. Cooper never lived up to his hype. It’s amazing what they got for him in trade.

    If they kept Mack and Cooper, they probably go 8-8 at best. Aside from those 2, all their other decent players are old. This team needed a tear down.

    The question is whether they deal Carr in the offseason. If they coild find a team to take his contract, it would be smart to trade him. He just doesn’t make enough plays downfield. They could probably get Flacco cheap next year and he’d be as good or better than Carr until they can find their franchise QB.

  17. Ladies and gentleman, this is what job security and no pressure to win looks like. Unfortunately, in 4/5 years when it’s time to evaluate the draft classes, they’ll still be terrible and Gruden will still have no desire to win. Way to go Oakland with the 10 year deal…

  18. You still have to make the right draft choices and then coach them. The coaching part has not looked good so far.

  19. Anybody else get the sense that this was the plan on Gruden’s way in? I know he couldn’t have known they’d get picks for Mack and Cooper, but it just feels they’re tanking and stripping down their team intentionally to focus on the future. This wasn’t Gruden’s team and he wants it to be built how he wants it.

  20. Its sad that this is what he does to the city of Oakland and the fans still go to the games like sheep. He is tanking this season and next so, the first hopefully good gruden season would come in LV. Its sad that you oakland fans let this guy dump all over your face and give him your money at the same time.

  22. Did Raiders fans actually think this team was Super Bowl bound if they had stayed the course? Obviously they weren’t. What’s the point of scratching and clawing to go 7-9 or 8-8? Wouldn’t you guys prefer to make the future teams even better and rebuild faster, over keeping all your assets for this year and fighting to barely go .500? It shouldn’t be so hard to understand.

    Whether it works or not is an entirely different story, but in terms of asset management, I’m struggling to see why them losing is some ominous sign. They traded a ton of their current assets into future assets, thus hastening the rebuild and making it possible to be playoff contenders once they move to their new city.

  25. I’m only surprised he wasn’t caught saying this while curled up in a random corner, rocking back and forth in the fetal position.

  26. I think their gonna need to waste those high draft picks on olinemen and their money on top free agent olinemen bc Carr looks scared! Most sacked QB in NFL and it shows! We’ll see what Gruden can do! Bolt Up!

  28. The 2019 picks from the Cowboys and Bears won’t even be that high, probably in the late-teens or early 20s or worse. Does anyone really think that dumpster of a front office is going to find diamonds there? Not going to happen.

  30. HurtsToReadComments says:
    November 16, 2018 at 1:46 pm
    LOL you know the team is horrible when the only positive in week 11 is next years’ draft and free agent potential
    __________
    I’m not sure the Raiders are tanking, but if they are, this is the time, place, and way to explain/admit it without getting publicly skewered.

  31. Considering Gruden thought highly of Christian Hackenberg and Nathan Peterman during their respective drafts, not sure how beneficial all those picks will be.

  39. Hey Jon, maybe try playing out the rest of the season first instead of acting like an excited little kid who just can’t wait to find out what he got for Xmas. Your image is horrible enough as it is.

  41. dapperecks says:
    November 16, 2018 at 2:06 pm
    It’s gonna be a looooooong 10 years! Hope raider fans bring lots a lube!😂

    ——————————————

    He’s not going to make it 10 years.

  42. This was the only topic he talked about? Or did you just extract that part to set a narrative? The media pumped him up so they can tear him down. Rinse and repeat.

  44. Listen guys, and I love you guys, and I appreciate your support. You are all grinders and ballers. Yeah man, we are moving again, to Vegas. This is so cool man. Gotta get the team ready for our new digs. It’s money, man, big money. And I’m getting my pile. Sorry to dine and ditch on Oakland, again, but dudes, it’s all about the money. Come see us in Vegas. Commitment to max profits.

