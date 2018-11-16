Jordan Reed “still dealing with the pain” after toe surgeries

Getty Images

Durable hasn’t been a word associated with tight end Jordan Reed during his NFL career, but he hasn’t missed any of Washington’s nine games this season.

That doesn’t mean he’s feeling 100 percent, however. Reed had surgery on both of his big toes after ending last season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and the tight end said he’s getting constant reminders of the injuries as he goes through the season.

“I feel like I’m starting to come over the curve,” Reed said, via ESPN.com. “[But] I’m still dealing with the pain. I have scar tissue in both my toes, and I’ve got to run routes and cut hard and slam my feet every day. I’m starting to learn how to manage it, find what works for me and what takes away the pain.”

Reed has 37 catches for 391 yards and a touchdown and said his production “hasn’t been like the past,” which he attributes to the injuries limiting the work he could do with quarterback Alex Smith heading into the season. He’s hopeful that he can stay healthy the rest of the season and then spend the next offseason polishing his game, although the lack of guaranteed money left on his contract could lead the team to consider whether Reed will be back.