Lamar Jackson back at practice, Joe Flacco remains out

AP

The Ravens were down to one quarterback at Thursday’s practice, but they have twice as many taking part in Friday’s practice.

Lamar Jackson sat out on Thursday because of a stomach illness and Joe Flacco missed his second straight day with a hip injury, which left Robert Griffin III to do all the work. Jackson is back on the field Friday while Flacco remains off the field.

The Ravens have not said whether Jackson or Griffin would start if Flacco does not play against the Bengals. Head coach John Harbaugh has said that the lack of practice doesn’t mean Flacco will miss the game as he could play without any on-field work during the week.

Harbaugh said he liked that the Bengals won’t know who will get the start, so there may not be any clarity when the team’s injury designations are released later on Friday.