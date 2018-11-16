Marvin Jones out, Darius Slay in for Lions

Getty Images

The Lions will be without one of their top targets, with the news of wide receiver Marvin Jones getting a second opinion on his knee.

They at least get their top cornerback back on the field.

Darius Slay wasn’t given an injury designation at all, after returning to full practice Friday. He missed last week’s game against the Bears with a knee problem and Mitchell Trubisky had a field day, but getting Slay back against the Panthers should provide a boost to a team that needs it.

In addition to Jones, the Lions have also ruled out defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson and tight end Michael Roberts, while defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and defensive tackle Damon Harrison are questionable. Both Ansah and Harrison were limited Friday with shoulder injuries.