Marvin Jones seeks second opinion on injured knee

Lions receiver Marvin Jones originally was diagnosed with a bone bruise, which made him day to day. But after not practicing all week, Jones is seeking a second opinion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN reports.

Jones injured his right knee in the second half of Sunday’s game against Chicago.

The initial news that his MCL and ACL were intact was positive, but Jones’ knee apparently isn’t getting better.

The Lions, who traded Golden Tate, will have to use Kenny Golladay as their No. 1 receiver against Carolina this week. TJ Jones is expected to replace Marvin Jones in the starting lineup.

Marvin Jones has caught 35 passes for 508 yards and five touchdowns this season.