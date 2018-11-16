Matt Patricia gets defensive about outdoor practice

Getty Images

Lions coach Matt Patricia has taken some shots over the last 24 hours for having his team practice outdoors in the snow and cold yesterday, even though Detroit’s next four games are in domes. Today Patricia shot back.

Patricia began his press conference today with a prepared statement about why he decided to have his team practice outdoors on a cold, snowy day, stating that he thinks players benefit from having to focus on their footwork.

“Mud, snow, loose grass, whatever the case may be, focuses most of the skill players to keep their feet underneath them and play technically sound,” Patricia said.

Patricia clearly did not appreciate members of the media questioning his practice habits. He made a snarky reference to “all the head coaches in the room,” implying that reporters think they could coach a team better than he can. And he made it clear he doesn’t appreciate addressing questions about his decisions about the Lions’ practices.

“There’s no more discussion and no more conversation about it. I’d like to move on,” Patricia said.

The reality for Patricia, however, is that he’s a first-year head coach who inherited a 9-7 team and currently has that team at 3-6. If he wants everyone to move on, he can accomplish that with wins, not words.