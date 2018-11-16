Matt Patricia gets defensive about outdoor practice

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 16, 2018, 11:33 AM EST
Lions coach Matt Patricia has taken some shots over the last 24 hours for having his team practice outdoors in the snow and cold yesterday, even though Detroit’s next four games are in domes. Today Patricia shot back.

Patricia began his press conference today with a prepared statement about why he decided to have his team practice outdoors on a cold, snowy day, stating that he thinks players benefit from having to focus on their footwork.

“Mud, snow, loose grass, whatever the case may be, focuses most of the skill players to keep their feet underneath them and play technically sound,” Patricia said.

Patricia clearly did not appreciate members of the media questioning his practice habits. He made a snarky reference to “all the head coaches in the room,” implying that reporters think they could coach a team better than he can. And he made it clear he doesn’t appreciate addressing questions about his decisions about the Lions’ practices.

“There’s no more discussion and no more conversation about it. I’d like to move on,” Patricia said.

The reality for Patricia, however, is that he’s a first-year head coach who inherited a 9-7 team and currently has that team at 3-6. If he wants everyone to move on, he can accomplish that with wins, not words.

  3. Patricia better stay professional with the media. He won’t be around long.

    Belichick has earned respect and is certainly gruff with the media, but this stuff is beyond what BB would say.

  4. I’d say it’s a pretty good question. I’m not a head coach in the NFL either. But practicing in snow when you have games indoors is pretty damn stupid. But I forget, he’s a Belichick disciple, so he must be correct. Except, the only thing he does as well as Belichick is being a jerk to the press.

  6. He made a snarky reference to “all the head coaches in the room,” implying that reporters think they could coach a team better than he can.

    —-

    They probably can. I mean… Matt Patricia, a legend in his own mind, has managed to coach the Lions up to 3-6. Not much of an achievement there, guy.

  9. This guy does a great job looking the part of an NFL HC and seems to be trying hard to do “NFL head coach things”… but I’m not sure he really has it where it counts.

  12. Seeing the coaches come out and fail should show fans that it is more about how The Patriots go about getting talent than it is about play calling and scheme. I give BB all the credit in the world but what he does is simple, strict but simple. 1) Do your job, know your assignment and do it. No excuses. 2) Practice isn’t for learning plays, you know the plays coming to practice or your gone. This is about execution and timing. 3) No distractions, give the media nothing. Keep it in house, you know the leader of this team will do the same. BB could teach many people a lot about dealing with adversity.

  13. This is the guy that was the Pats DC when Tom Brady threw for 500 yards in the SB and still managed to lose? Shocking that head coaching is over his head…

  15. The team he presently has he inherited.

    I wouldn’t judge him until he gets to hand pick the ingredients.

    Cut him some slack…

  16. My hs coach always told us that practice should be tougher than games; worked our butts off. Mess up? ten laps. Full pads for every practice with full speed blocking and tackling. He played for Lombardi in Green Bay for ten years.
    Must have paid off, we went 56-0, four state championships, while he was there. Still the longest winning streak in hs football in the state.

  17. Heaven forbid the million dollar players have to practice outside!! I don’t have a problem with it. They play in Green Bay and Buffalo in December. Preparing for conditions like that is what a coach should be doing. Believe it or not it doesn’t snow in Detroit every day so when you get a day like that you might as well take advantage of it.

  18. The team stinks, and should be grateful that’s all he’s done is have them practice outside. Having said that, he stinks too, so there’s nothing but funk coming from Lions HQ.

  19. Until all the games are played indoors there’s really no room to question practicing outdoors. Maybe the media could ask the Lions week 15 + 17 games to be moved indoors?

    LOL at some of you posters. It would just be easier to start with the haterade either towards the Lions or the coach that came from the Patriots. Either way get a grip. Sometimes in order to get better you need to mix it up and do things you’ve never done before. Questioning practicing outdoors is nothing more than an attempt to generate noise for a team looking for Ws.

  20. TheGuru says:

    November 16, 2018 at 11:37 am

    Can we say “in over his head”? The Belichik coaching tree has plenty of dying roots!

    ===============================================

    O’Brien and Vrabel are doing just fine. And your comment makes no sense in light of the article. It shows Patricia is toughening his team up. That’s not a bad thing.

  23. Playing in the AFC East has given a lot of coaches opportunities they would otherwise never get. McDaniels is the smartest of the bunch. He knows he has it good right where he is.

  25. The rebuild of this team and establishing a good culture, is the goal,not wins. Inheriting an team masking a true rebuild means you need to start somewhere, progress, and build on those layers next year.

    The arrogance of the media and some NFL teams thinking building a culture happens in a handful of months or overnight.

  26. I get a kick out of the haters here. The lions haven’t won anything in decades so you guys tell me how would you turn it around. Ask the players what they want to do and then after take them out to dinner and buy them drink you know so they like you. That is the perfect way to turn around a team.

  27. patriots123456 says:
    November 16, 2018 at 11:55 am
    The team he presently has he inherited.

    I wouldn’t judge him until he gets to hand pick the ingredients.

    Cut him some slack…

    —————-

    Exactly.

    1. Fords stay out of the way.
    2. Give Quinn/Patricia 2 full offseasons, FA periods, and drafts,etc.

    Patricia is right now vetting the players under contract and will be dumping a lot of the cancers this offseason.

    Only after this season, can you really start to judge the progress.

  28. Halfway into his first season, and the buzzards are circling. I never much cared for the guy, but what the hell does Detroit have to lose….

  30. kevines255 says:
    November 16, 2018 at 11:51 am
    This is the guy that was the Pats DC when Tom Brady threw for 500 yards in the SB and still managed to lose? Shocking that head coaching is over his head…
    ——————–
    That defense was banged up before the season started (and Ninkovich, their best lineman, a sudden late preseason retirement) and soon lost their captain Hightower. And as the season progressed they lost more starters and replacements. Despite this they did just enough to make it to the SB. And if the refs had disallowed the Philly Special (which Pereira pointed out used an illegal formation) and rejected Philly’s 50/50 juggled TD pass, that heavily patched D would have helped win a SB.

  31. things like complaining about an outdoor practice are exactly why the Lions have been a garbage franchise for 50+ years

  32. There are things you can do as an experienced coach with a championship team that you can’t do as an inexperienced coach with a mediocre team.

  34. Patricia clearly did not appreciate members of the media questioning his practice habits.
    ——————————————————————-

    shame on him. A bunch of people who have no idea what they’re talking about questioning a professional and he gets upset. How dear he?

  38. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    November 16, 2018 at 11:36 am
    Another Belicheat assistant so far over his head as HC, once that BB and Brady blanket are gone, so is their apparent genius level. lol

    ———

    I would rather have this guy than the lamebrain we have coaching our Dolphins

  42. bahzeal says:
    November 16, 2018 at 12:25 pm
    nobody ever hoisted a trophy for winning practice.
    ————————————–

    “Practice does not make perfect. Perfect practice makes perfect.”
    ― Vince Lombardi

    “You play how you practice”
    ― Bill Parcells

  44. I’m not a Lions fans, and I don’t know if Patricia is right with this or not (only time will tell), but I trust the guy who has been in the coaching profession for 22 years over the media who are typing stories on their keyboards. If he thinks it’s right, his opinion has more weight than a reporter’s. We’ll see what happens.

  45. He is not mature enough for the position. Simply tell the media we held a practice.

    News Report: Why did you hold practice outdoors?
    Matt Patricia: We held a practice.

    News Report: What benefit is there from holding practice outdoors?
    Matt Patricia: We held a practice. Everyone gets better with practice.

    News Report: Do you think your team will be better from holding practice outdoors?
    Matt Patricia: Everyone gets better with practice.

    News Report: Do you think they will get better by practicing in the cold and snow?
    Matt Patricia: We held a practice. Everyone gets better with practice.

    SMH

  46. Damn, Bluto is getting testy already. How dare people question his coaching techniques? I’m going to use my crystal ball and say this guy is out of a job, around this time next year.

