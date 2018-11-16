Mike McCarthy on job security: I’m focused on what’s in front of us

Posted by Charean Williams on November 16, 2018, 2:52 PM EST
Getty Images

Mike McCarthy has paced the sideline in Green Bay for 13 seasons. He has won .624 percent of his regular-season games. Nine times in his tenure the Packers have reached the playoffs, with four NFC Championship Game appearances and a Super Bowl title.

That has provided him job security.

But for the first time since the team hired him as head coach, McCarthy’s Packers are on the verge of missing the postseason in back-to-back seasons.

That has him on the hot seat, and one of the betting favorites to be fired.

“I’m focused on what’s in front of us,” McCarthy said Friday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “We have a 2018 commitment and that’s all I’ve ever focused on. That’s the job. That’s the way this business has gone. That’s part of the job responsibility. We set standard here the past 12 years, and it’s our responsibility to play to that standard.”

McCarthy, 55, received a pass last season because of Aaron Rodgers‘ injury. But if the Packers miss the postseason, their new General Manager might spend the start of the offseason looking for a new coach.

McCarthy’s decision to punt on fourth down with 4:20 remaining Thursday night certainly didn’t help his cause. The Seahawks ran out the clock, denying Rodgers a final chance to win it.

Permalink 34 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

34 responses to “Mike McCarthy on job security: I’m focused on what’s in front of us

  6. The truth is, he is a good guy and has done a great job over the last 12 years. His message has run its course. That’s ok. Happens all the time with companies and teams. He can go somewhere that his QB school and experience will help them build something. The Pack needs a change. Doesn’t make McCarthy a bad dude, just time for all to move on. Ship happens….

  7. They punted with 4:20 left from their own 33 trailing by 3 with 1 timeout and the 2 minute warning; it’s a reasonable assumption that their defense could have held .

  8. As a Vikings fan who’s team struggled for years two unseat them, I think it’s ludicrous they want to fire him after two down years. They set the standard in the NFC North for a long time.

  10. “McCarthy’s decision to punt on fourth down with 4:20 remaining Thursday night certainly didn’t help his cause. The Seahawks ran out the clock, denying Rodgers a final chance to win it.”

    So what would be the question today if they didn’t get the 4th and 2 (as we saw the entire second half, Packers barely moved the ball) and Seattle scores a field goal or touchdown after starting from the 33 yard line? It wasn’t a 4th and 2 from the 50 or opposing 40. If Seattle did nothing but kneel if the 4th and 2 failed, they would have ran down the clock near the 2 minute warning and kick a 50 foot yarder and under a 2 minutes, Packers, would not need a field goal but a TD. And if the Seattle scored the TD, it was game over.

  12. When confronted with a question they don’t want to answer, sports types always deflect by saying “my FOCUS is elsewhere.” Like they can’t concentrate on more than one thing at a time.

  13. I’m focused on what’s in front of us,” McCarthy said Friday…

    That’s what’s in front of you Mike.

    Don’t worry though … we’ll take you here in Miami … in a heartbeat.

  15. What we need are a couple more playmakers. It’s tough with two rookie receivers on the field and your top tight end on the sidelines hurt.

  16. I didn’t know McCarthy was out there throwing 3 straight incompletions? Rodger’s stats from the second half were horrible, not sure how the coach is responsible for that? Rodgers ran 23 plays in the second half resulting in 4 punts and 1 field goal. How is that McCartney’s fault. I love the Rodgers apologist, if this were Brady??? If Brady had only 4 wins??? 7 and 3 and he’s done. The 4th quarter in the NE/GB game Brady stepped up and did what he needed to do to get the win, Rodgers did the opposite, yet Brady’s falling off. The hate is strong!

  21. “The truth is, he is a good guy and has done a great job over the last 12 years. His message has run its course.”

    How exactly would you know that? Are you in the locker room? The team is making mistakes, not laying down during games or blowing the season due to poor effort.

    It’s ludicrous to think the “message has run its course.” People said that about Pete Carroll and the arrow seems to be pointing up there.

  22. Torn… dude’s had A LOT of success. Yet he’s trending downward and seems to be losing the support of key veteran leaders. Probably time to make a change for the first time in 13 years

  23. The truth is, he is a good guy and has done a great job over the last 12 years.
    =====

    He did fine job until 2014.

    That was when it should have ended, after that NFCC Game implosion.

  27. What’s in front of the Packers for the rest of this season is an Oh for on the road and missing the playoffs.
    What’s in front of Packer fans this off season to celebrate more of “Gute”‘s rookie saviors and another offseason Super Bowl to celebrate. They practically already can’t wait to play the Vikings next year.

  28. “not sure how many of my fellow Cowboys fans will agree, but I’d take McCarthy over Garrett everyday of the week and thrice on Sundays.”

    There is a good chance that you may just get your wish ! db

  30. The grass isn’t always greener. The punt was the right call. The inability to score from their own 35,45 and the 50 yard line in the third quarter was the problem.

  31. He needs to take after Andy Reid and remain open to offensive modification and innovation; instead, he re-hired Philbin and stuck with the same out-dated system. There is zero doubt that he will be coaching in the NFL again next year if he wants to, and if he does, he’d best adjust to the times (and hire a full-time time-out/challenge/clock management coach).

  32. For those in Green Bay that argue McCarthy will have a job 5 minutes after the Packers fire him, so what? He is stale and his ability to coach his teams on winnable games has declined.

    If he is such a hot commodity, let’s see if the Packers can trade their head coach to the Jets, Browns or Cowboys and get a draft pick in return. That’s a win-win but I am hardly holding my breath on that one.

  33. The “fire everybody” crowd that claim to be Packers fans either have short memories or are too young to remember and I won’t hold their youthful inexperience against them.

    They yap fast and loud and repeatedly yet never offer up who they think can replace him…so that we can’t ridicule their really stupid opinion on part two of the equation.

  34. You should also focus on what you’ve left behind. 3 Losses in row will be focused on by the people responsible for your paycheck. packers are finished and A A Ron isn’t even hurt.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!