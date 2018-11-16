Mike McCarthy on the hot seat after punting away Packers’ last chance

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 16, 2018, 5:54 AM EST
Getty Images

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy’s job security has been a story all season, but the final chapter may have begun with Thursday night’s loss in Seattle.

Specifically, McCarthy’s decision to punt on fourth-and-2 with the Packers trailing 27-24 with 4:20 left in the fourth quarter is being heavily scrutinized after the Seahawks ran out the clock from there and won the game. Although McCarthy said after the game that he “played the numbers” when he decided to punt, it’s hard to imagine what numbers he was thinking of. Anyone with a passing understanding of analytics would say he should have gone for it.

The Packers were down to one timeout at the time, and McCarthy blowing his timeouts early in the game has been a longstanding issue. Perhaps if the Packers still had all three timeouts, punting would have been more justifiable. But with one timeout, the decision was inexcusable.

McCarthy acknowledged that it was a game the 4-5-1 Packers needed.

“I think it’s obvious. We have five losses and we have not won on the road yet,” McCarthy said.

This may have been the loss that sealed McCarthy’s fate.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Mike McCarthy on the hot seat after punting away Packers’ last chance

  2. Maybe Rodgers shouldn’t miss an open receiver on 3rd down? But here come the excuses to put the lose on anyone other than discount double choke.

  5. McCarthy will be gone and rightfully so, but Rodgers needs to adapt and start taking the checkdowns and short stuff where his playmakers have space to make plays. No point in bringing in a new offensive mind if he’s going to keep looking for the homerun ball every time. Take what they give you, but I guess that doesn’t look pretty on paper.

  6. Rodgers threw the ball into the ground on the play before when he had a wide open receiver in the flat for a first down. Rodgers had been doing that all season and I think he is doing it on purpose to get McCarthy fired. Rodgers doesn’t like McCarthy and figures throwing the season will get him fired. Rodgers still gets his stats, but he is willing to lose if that is what it takes to get his way. Maybe Rodgers has something worked into his deal where he gets to.pick the next head coach or something. I know one thing. Rodgers doesn’t miss that throw and a half a dozen others he has missed this season in critical situations. Blame McCarthy all we want. He can’t throw an easy, wide.open pass for a first down on a drive that should lead to at least a tie.

  7. Burning through timeouts, not challenging a dropped pass, not going for it on 4th and 2… coaches need to put their teams in a position to win. McCarthy didn’t last night.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!