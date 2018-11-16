Mike McCarthy’s reliance on “the numbers” underscores the extent of his blunder

Posted by Mike Florio on November 16, 2018
Packers coach Mike McCarthy has parlayed the absence of a traditional owner and the presence of a transcendent quarterback into the kind of job security that few other coaches enjoy. McCarthy’s ability to escape scrutiny may now be coming to an end, and he has only himself to blame for it.

For the third straight loss in a road game the Packers could have won, a member of the organization took the ball out of Aaron Rodgers‘ hands at a key moment. Against the Rams, Ty Montgomery defied orders to take a knee on a kickoff and fumbled away Rodgers’ chance for a game-winning drive. Against the Patriots, Aaron Jones dropped the ball on the first play of the fourth quarter, just as Rodgers was sliding into the proverbial zone. Against the Seahawks, McCarthy chose to punt on fourth and two with 4:20 to go in lieu of leaving the ball in the hands of a franchise quarterback to whom the franchise pays $33.5 million per year.

“Definitely but we had the injuries to Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels,” McCarthy said in defending his decision. “So there was definitely consideration but we had just the one timeout and the ability to stop the clock with two minutes left. We played the numbers. We did consider taking a timeout and going for it on fourth and two.”

First of all, why would a timeout have been needed before the fourth down play? The Packers had only one left. Other coaches would have been prepared for a situation like that, having a decision in mind and a play picked so that there would be no need to surrender the final chance to stop the clock in order to have more time to think about, talk about, and/or fret about the plan for fourth and two.

Second, the injuries to Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels don’t support a decision to punt and play defense; they support a decision to not surrender possession.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, what “numbers” was McCarthy playing? It’s a vague reference to analytics and statistics and it ignores the that the Green Bay offense has a guy like Number 12 and the Green Bay defense doesn’t.

Numbers be damned, the most sensible decision would have been to go for it. Failure would have put the Packers in the same spot, two first downs away from the clock being killed. And if the Packers had managed to hold the Seahawks to a field goal, the Packers would have had one more chance to finagle a touchdown (possibly by a Hail Mary) and win, 31-30.

That didn’t happen because McCarthy didn’t trust Rodgers to convert a fourth-and-two play with the game on the line. And McCarthy didn’t trust his defense to hold Seattle to three. And McCarthy didn’t trust Rodgers, if they’d gotten the ball back while down six points, to make the kind of magic we’ve seen him make in the past.

When, of course, the blunders of a coworker or a coach haven’t kept him from making that magic.

So, yes, in the zero-sum game that sees one bad team for every good team and that consists of coaches who either have been fired or will be fired, McCarthy finally lands where he should have been at least two years ago, when Rodgers openly complained about a lack of energy on the sidelines and a lack of ultimate accountability in the locker room. That accountability will now be applied to McCarthy, and nothing short of a playoff appearance and perhaps at least one playoff win will keep him from an outcome that, based on the standards to which other coaches have been held, can only be described as overdue.

  1. The mistake was made on third down. Should have already told Rodgers they were going for it on 4th and try and run for it and then depending on the spot, either run again, sneak or throw it. So many options if it gets to 4th and 1 or less.

  2. I’m a Bears Fan, you should always give #12 the ball for the win, never give it up. He’s too good to be on the bench. Can’t believe that call. I think McCarthy has lost the team.

  3. McCarthy is stable and predictable. Rodgers should have hit the wide open guy on third down instead of throwing the ball into the ground. It looks like Rodgers is helping McCarthy out the door this year. Either way, the Packers need to run the table and get help to make the playoffs now. Not likely to happen with as horribly conditioned the players are. Most of the team has missed time with injuries. Rodgers will be retired before that mess gets straightened out. And I am a Packers fan.

  4. McCarthy has been one of the worst coaches in the NFL for years. Why it’s taken this long for them to start thinking of finding a real coach for Rodgers, THAT is the real question

  5. I’m probably in the minority, but I thought the punt was the right move. Not much different then when Belichick went for it on 4th and 2 from his own 28 and got absolutely skewered for it.

    Seattle still needed to convert 2 first downs to end the game in a known running situation. The GB defense utterly failed.

    If we want to point to incompetence, not challenging that 34 yard pass that clearly moved around on the ground on Seattle’s final TD drive was completely unacceptable.

  11. The numbers absolutely support trying to gain 2 yards over punting and getting the ball back and scoring. The numbers overwhelmingly support that. This guy is clearly lost. Dead man walking.

  13. If he ever finally gets fired, people will look back with wonder as to how this utterly mediocre coach was able to keep his job for this long. He should have gotten fired after going into a shell in the NFC Championship game vs. Seattle. Only appearing in one Super Bowl with that kind of QB over a 10+ year run is inexcusable, especially considering that they’ve had some great players other than Rodgers on both sides of the ball. This isn’t a situation like Dan Marino where there wasn’t much else. I am not a Packers fan, but I find it a bit sad that Rodgers has had to play for this guy for this long.

  14. 4th and 2 on your own 34 with 4 minutes left and he’s getting killed for punting?

    Gimme a frickin’ break – I think every other NFL coach punts in that same situation and tries to stop the other team.

  15. If they’d gone for it an failed, this article would’ve been criticizing McCarthy for going against obvious NFL conventional wisdom at this point in the game. If you force 3 and out, you get the ball with 2 minutes and a time out. They’d forced more than a few 3 and outs that half, it was completely reasonable to game plan that way.

  17. After 3rd down Rodgers stayed on the field looking like he was waiting for a play. As soon as McCarthy called for the punt I knew it was over. The Packers just wasn’t playing well at that point.

  18. Oh good Lord, give it a rest. The Seattle defense had been stuffing the Packer offense for most of the fourth quarter, and Rodgers’ third down pass immediately prior to that punt didn’t exactly inspire a lot of confidence in going for it on fourth down.

    It was a crap shoot, and McCarthy chose to punt; it didn’t work. All coaches make these decisions and every coach has had it not work out at one point or another. If McCarthy gets canned, there may be many reasons for doing so, but that call isn’t anywhere near the top of the list. Start with the over-reliance on his QB, well-exposed last season.

  19. Yo Mike, you often justify seemingly head scratching decisions that cost coaches games by referring to analytics. Going for two because the numbers say it is statistically sound comes to mind, even when chasing points can eventually costs the team a game.

    It is clear that statistics are a good tool, but the tools fit some situations and other times they are inappropriate. Common sense, in game trend and command should be a coaches primary decision making factors before a wrist band matrix or analytic metric.

    You are killing McCarthy here for leaning on the numbers which you often refer to as the way to go yourself.

    That being said, it was a terrible decision to punt; best to take a shot with your stud QB and roll the dice. “The Numbers” were wrong this time, like they are in many other instances where statistics can’t measure intangibles.

  20. Thanks, Mike Florio for telling the truth about Mike McBlunder McCarthy. McCarthy is an over-rated head coach.
    Just look at the way Pete Carroll coaches compared to McCarthy. Pete is walking up and down the sidelines and involved in every aspect of his team. McCarthy on the other hand, stares at his play sheet and focuses only on that. And that’s been McCarthy’s way of coaching from day one, except for a brief time when he relinquished his play calling to Tom Clements. Meanwhile, we all saw his defenses under Dom Capers fail time after time in the playoffs. Capers was finally fired, but was it all his fault? I don’t think so. I think he was a scapegoat.
    Mike McCarthy needs to be fired and it’s several years too late. When has anyone ever seen Mike McCarthy stand up and say, “I did not do a good job preparing this team and adjusting during the game and it cost us a victory”. The answer is “never”.

  21. One thing that sucks about losing a Thursday night game is that the team sure gets a lot more unwanted attention. Of course if they win. . . . .

  23. Typical Packer fans, ONE bad season out of 10 or 15 and fans are calling for heads to roll.
    Parity, that is what the NFL is all about. You should be glad for the winning seasons you have had. I distinctly remember 6 or 7 years ago when the Vikings weren’t very good, all the chest thumping and negative comments you had. Well Welcome to 3rd place in the division, SKOL, and yes.. I VIKE THAT! HA HA HA…

  24. Defending his decision by stating that he had two defensive players out is one of the dumbest things anyone could say. I think its time to move and and get some fresh ideas in the building.

  25. Unreal that he mentioned his two best d-line men (might actually be best defenders) being out as reason for putting more trust in his defense than his all-time great QB. That has to be a misquote, no? Hue Jackson level stupidity right there.

  27. Yes deservedly so. When you have an Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, or Tom Brady for example in that situation you always put the ball in their hands, it’s not risky it’s the percentage thing to do Too bad for Mike McCarthy this on is going to cost him.

  30. McCarthy is a clown who is history at the end of the season. There is just no defending the decision to punt there when any idiot could see that they weren’t going to get the ball back. And it is pretty easy to see that Rodgers doesn’t want him around so goodbye Mike

  34. Don’t agree with this piece. It was 4th and 2 at their own 33 with over 4 minutes to play. Packers scored 3 points in the second half and here’s their possessions at the time of the decision to punt:

    6 plays 27 yards, punt
    3 plays -5 yards, punt
    4 plays 17 yards, punt
    7 plays 57 yards, field goal

    3 plays at 8 yards at your own 33 yards with 4:20 seconds to play. The Packers barely moved the ball, and if you don’t convert the 4th down, you give Seattle a field goal, while burning down the clock. If Seattle scores a TD, the game is over.

    Not knowing in hindsight that they’re not getting the ball back, the punt is the right thing to do in that situation.

    At this point, we’re just pinning it on McCarthy to give Rodgers an out. Rodgers numbers were good, but they were mostly done in the first half. It’s like when they played the Patriots, and said the reason they lost was because of the fumble which occurred when the score was tied and in the opposing team’s side of the field with over 14 minutes to play.
    It just sounds like, everything has to be perfect for Rodgers to win. If you spike the ball in the ground in front of the receiver on 3rd and 2, why do you think a 4th and 2 would be good?

  36. Packer fans have turned on McCarthy bu that game was lost by Green Bay’s garbage roster and Rodgers no longer being able to lift it. In fact Rodgers looks stubborn in trying to force balls that just are not there instead of taking what is there. His best game was when his knee was hurt in the 2nd half of the Bears game and he was forced to just take what was there.

    He had better come to grips with aging or this is going to get much uglier.

  37. The NFL analytics website people should have the numbers of what the Packers chance of winning was before and after the punt and whether punting or going for it was the smart move. Even without factoring in Rodgers’ greatness, punting was probably the wrong decision, by the numbers.

  39. Must be nice to be a keyboard warrior, had they went for it and not gotten it you’d be writing today how they should have punted. It must be nice to selectively take sides on articles with hindsight.

  41. Mike McCarthy is a fine fellow. But anyone with any football acumen can see he is not a good coach, despite what his Aaron Rodgers-laden W-L record states.

    Ted Thompson hired an OC from SF whom he knew would be so enamored of the HC gig, he would never pull a Holmgren and demand to be a HC and GM. So, Thompson could lord over football matters, comfortable knowing McCarthy had no desire to move upstairs.

    Rodgers appears to be at a point where he is seeking a coach to further advance his skill-set. He had that guy in Alex Van Pelt, who departed last spring for Cincinnati. Van Pelt is a former QB and you could see the bond he and Rodgers had during that run-the-table finish in 2016. Rodgers rarely speaks with McCarthy during games and that is odd.

    The Packers show no imagination under McCarthy. And his in-game management, vis-a-vis time-out usage and challenges, has always been maddening. Recall the 2011 home playoff debacle versus the Giants when McCarthy panicked early in the game and went for a fourth-and-short which blew up in his face and led to a NY TD en route to a rout.

    McCarthy has never cared for the run game. He is Jerry Glanville 2.0.

    When John Elway got older, the Broncos built a defense and a great ground game which protected Elway. Denver attracted Peyton Manning for a final Lombardi run with the same formula. Drew Brees, another aging QB, has a balanced attack and a creative coach who utilizes all his weapons.

    I just don’t believe anything will ever change in GB with McCarthy calling the shots. It’s just stale there. And there is no way they can extend McCarthy beyond 2019 without them reaching the playoffs. And how does McCarthy enter the 2019 season as a HC with an expiring contract?

  43. thisisastupidusername says:
    November 16, 2018 at 4:05 pm
    If McCarthy is let go, he will be picked up by the Browns immediately. Please don’t go to Dallas.
    =========

    I just don’t buy into all this… McCarthy has not shown he can win without a QB named Favre or Rodgers. Browns GM John Dorsey was already in GB when McCarthy was there. That’s the only connection they have.

  44. For the record, I am a Packers fan and they are not making the playoffs this year. So, I am now hoping that the Bears win the NFC North and make some noise in the playoffs.
    So, good luck Bears fans!

