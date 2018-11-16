Mychal Kendricks rejoined Seahawks on Friday

Getty Images

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks rejoined the Seahawks on Friday, coach Pete Carroll told reporters.

Kendricks will return to practice next week but remains ineligible to play until Dec. 10 against Minnesota.

The NFL suspended Kendricks eight games under its Personal Conduct Policy for his guilty plea to federal insider trading changes. When the league announced the specific suspension Oct. 30, he received credit for three games he served under an indefinite suspension.

The Browns released Kendricks after his legal troubles surfaced, and the Seahawks signed him shortly after his guilty plea.

Kendricks faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, with his sentencing scheduled for Jan. 24.

In three games with the Seahawks, Kendricks made 15 tackles, two sacks and a pass breakup.