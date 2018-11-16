Packers-Seahawks draws a big rating for FOX

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 16, 2018, 9:37 AM EST
Getty Images

The NFL’s ratings continue to trend upward.

Last night’s Packers-Seahawks game drew an 11.9 overnight rating, according to Austin Karp of SportsBusiness Daily‏. That’s the best rating since FOX took over the Thursday Night Football package this year, and it’s also better than any game in the Thursday Night Football package drew last year.

That strong rating for the first game of Week 11 comes on the heels of a very strong Week 10 on the NFL ratings front. Ratings were up about 8 percent across the board in Week 10.

With Vikings-Bears on Sunday night and Chiefs-Rams on Monday night, the NFL’s prime time ratings are sure to be very strong for Week 11. Ratings have been up consistently in 2018, and all the handwringing about the league’s ratings decline in 2016 and 2017 now feels like a distant memory.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Packers-Seahawks draws a big rating for FOX

  4. football is back because they’ve finally quashed those asinine protests for now. someone is going to have to explain to me how green bay is this bad with an all-world, first ballot hof qb.

  5. Did anyone else notice that on EVERY SINGLE negative play or non-gain last night that Rodgers either rolled his eyes, looked exasperated, or yelled at a receiver? Not once did he have a calm reaction. He just came off as a miserable guy to play with. He’s been pouting like crazy this season. Even my Packer friends agreed.

    He’s gotta be the most whiny 34 year old in sports right now.

  9. @chickensalad43

    Yea he missed the guy on 3rd&2…but other than that the reason why he was getting upset was mental errors. One play the reciever was suppose to run a seam route and Rodgers was furious bc he over threw him by 10 yards, the reciever was cutting inside when he wasn’t suppose too….

  10. Great game. Hard to beat Seattle at home. Wilson knows how to win. McCarthy is a buffoon. There are a lot of new pieces that haven’t jelled for Green Bay, and it won’t happen this year.

  13. It was a good game between two teams with national brands and playoff hopes. It shouldn’t be surprising that people watched it.
    Saints-Cowboys in two weeks will probably be a big number, but Titans-Jags the following week is a rough draw.

  14. chickensalad43 says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Did anyone else notice that on EVERY SINGLE negative play or non-gain last night that Rodgers either rolled his eyes, looked exasperated, or yelled at a receiver? Not once did he have a calm reaction. He just came off as a miserable guy to play with. He’s been pouting like crazy this season. Even my Packer friends agreed.

    He’s gotta be the most whiny 34 year old in sports right now.

    —————————————-

    I’d rather have a guy showing he cares than a cheerleader.

    I’d rather have a player say “We need to be better” than say “We’re close.”

    I’d rather have a coach grab a player’s facemask rather than let him re-make the same mistakes over and over never getting his attention.

    I’d rather see players play with heart and not just treat it as a paycheck.

  16. Probably because all of those dudes who declared they’d never watch the league again realized life sucks without it and spending Sundays and Thursdays with the family is a bad idea.

  17. seahawkboymike says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:45 am
    And Nike stock is down 13% since the Kaepernick ad campaign failed
    —-
    Nice try but the entire stock market experienced a couple of huge drops in October. The biggest single month drops in 7 years. That’s one powerful ad!

  18. Amazing when the game is about just football and not protesting the ratings go up…coincidental? Common sense shall prevail!

  20. So Crates says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:11 am

    chickensalad43 says:
    November 16, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Did anyone else notice that on EVERY SINGLE negative play or non-gain last night that Rodgers either rolled his eyes, looked exasperated, or yelled at a receiver? Not once did he have a calm reaction. He just came off as a miserable guy to play with. He’s been pouting like crazy this season. Even my Packer friends agreed.

    He’s gotta be the most whiny 34 year old in sports right now.

    —————————————-

    I’d rather have a guy showing he cares than a cheerleader.

    I’d rather have a player say “We need to be better” than say “We’re close.”

    I’d rather have a coach grab a player’s facemask rather than let him re-make the same mistakes over and over never getting his attention.

    I’d rather see players play with heart and not just treat it as a paycheck.

    ÷÷÷÷÷÷÷

    So Rodgers rolling his eyes, looking exasperated, and yelling at his receivers whenever he has a play that fails shows he has heart and that he cares? I suppose these are also examples of great leadership in your world.

  21. Ratings are about fantasy football. You have lots of fantasy players playing that night…….lots of people will be watching. Goodell should spend every minute of his overloaded contract Kraft helped him get thanking those guys who started fantasy football.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!