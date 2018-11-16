Packers-Seahawks draws a big rating for FOX

Getty Images

The NFL’s ratings continue to trend upward.

Last night’s Packers-Seahawks game drew an 11.9 overnight rating, according to Austin Karp of SportsBusiness Daily‏. That’s the best rating since FOX took over the Thursday Night Football package this year, and it’s also better than any game in the Thursday Night Football package drew last year.

That strong rating for the first game of Week 11 comes on the heels of a very strong Week 10 on the NFL ratings front. Ratings were up about 8 percent across the board in Week 10.

With Vikings-Bears on Sunday night and Chiefs-Rams on Monday night, the NFL’s prime time ratings are sure to be very strong for Week 11. Ratings have been up consistently in 2018, and all the handwringing about the league’s ratings decline in 2016 and 2017 now feels like a distant memory.