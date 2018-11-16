Pete Carroll appreciated the late Green Bay punt

When assessing the wisdom of a coaching decision, perhaps the best evidence comes from the reaction of the opposing coach. If it’s glee, then the decision may have been ill-advised.

And that accurately describes Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s reaction to Packers coach Mike McCarthy’s decision to punt the ball on fourth and two from his own 33 with 4:20 to play.

“I was a little relieved,” Carroll told reporters after the 27-24 win. “I really did like that they punted the ball to us right there, because we knew we had a shot to kill the game if we could, and kill the clock, and we did it. The thing about that that’s important is our belief in the running game, and we get the ball in that situation. It was like, oh here we go, this is our time.  It’s four-minute time. Thrilled to see that happen. The mentality that’s coming around in those guys up front and the runners and all that, it’s really important, it’s obviously really valuable too, and it’s great to see that happen.”

It happened because McCarthy chose to take the ball out of the hands of a quarterback to whom the Packers are paying $33.5 million per year. McCarthy justified the move in part by pointing out that defensive linemen Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels were injured. But that only makes the decision to punt more curious. Aaron Rodgers wasn’t injured, and Aaron Rodgers is one of the best players in league history.

That “galvanizing moment” to which Rodgers referred after the game could have come on that fourth-down play. Or maybe, if the Seahawks had been forced to kick a field goal after a failed shot at fourth-and-two, the “galvanizing moment” could have come on a last-second Hail Mary touchdown pass.

But that’s crazy, right? Hail Mary throws never work.

  3. So after the worst pass anyone has ever seen on 3rd down, McCarthy was supposed to trust Rodgers to throw a catchable ball on 4th down? C’mon.

    GB’s only chance was to punt and hope that either they could stop Seattle, or that Wilson would throw another of those Malcolm Butler passes to give Rodgers one, final, undeserved possession.

  4. “It happened because McCarthy chose to take the ball out of the hands of a quarterback to whom the Packers are paying $33.5 million per year. McCarthy justified the move in part by pointing out that defensive linemen Kenny Clark and Mike Daniels were injured. But that only makes the decision to punt more curious. Aaron Rodgers wasn’t injured, and Aaron Rodgers is one of the best players in league history.”

    Maybe McCarthy was paying attention to what Rodgers was doing most of the second half…

    Drive #1 – one first down

    Drive #2 – three and out for -5 yards

    Drive #3 – one first down (made on the first play of the drive) and only 1 yard after that

    Drive #4 – 7 plays – had to settle for a FG

    Drive #5 – three and out with the legendary 2 yard bounce pass

    That’s 114 total yards of offense in the second half in 5 drives. Their longest drive of the half was 57 yards – and they were on their own 33…

    Let that sink in…

  5. Two of your top defensive linemen are injured, so you punt on 4th and 2 and hope for a stop? Time to go, Mikey.

  6. I have my ticket firmly booked on the McCarthy needs to go train.

    I just wish they would do it today instead of at the end of the year.

  9. Yeah, ol’ Petey is the best at play-calling at the end of games! Look, it was just conservative. If they’d gone for it and failed you’d be saying today that with Aaron as QB and his ability to score quickly, it would have been better odds to try and get a stop and hope to give Aaron another go. Hindsight coaching decisions are often better.

  10. It’s pretty evident McNutty has to go…he just doesn’t have a good grip about the football team.

    You don’t have your top two lineman when you know the run is happening and can’t stop it….you may as well have walked off the field once you punted

    But sure, let’s blame McCarthy for not going for it on fourth down…

  17. Does he appreciate the Moore “catch” that was overturned? Probably the worst call I’ve seen overturned.

  18. dpdonny says:
    November 16, 2018 at 7:54 am
    You don’t see it because you don’t want to see it. And you’re judging him now when he is almost 35 and has had two serious injuries in consecutive years. Plus, he has two rookies at WR who are starting and the right side of his “O” line couldn’t block me.
    But the biggest liability he has is Mike McCarthy as his head coach. I was calling out what the Packers were going to do in that game on offense last night, and I was right about 85% of the time. If I can do that sitting on my couch, it’s obvious the Seahawks defense knows it, too. I’ve seen the same Packers offense for years under Mike McCarthy. His theory is always the same — play conservatively and let Aaron Rodgers win the game for him.

  19. akira1971 says:
    November 16, 2018 at 8:04 am
    But sure, let’s blame McCarthy for not going for it on fourth down…

    How many times did Aaron Jones — his best player on offense this year — carry the ball on those possessions?

  21. Someone else pointed this out but it’s worth bringing up again… Aaron Rodgers is tied at 84th when it comes to 4th quarter comebacks… one of the guys he’s tied with is Ryan Tannehill… Andy Dalton, Joe Flacco, and Alex Smith are among the QBs rated higher. Google it and check it out for yourself.

    I don’t get why A-Rod is so hyped.

  22. It was a dumb decision not to go for it on 4th down, especially when they have Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay has a bad D, after trading away players like Ha Ha, one of their better defenders. Defense wins championships, and a team cannot win a championship if it does not make the playoffs. Seattle benefited from some bad officiating. Obvious pass interference was not called on Bobby Wagner, and the catch that extended their scoring drive was not a catch. Seattle got a cheap win, but they will lose to Carolina next week. A couple more losses to Minnesota and Kansas City and they can make early vacation plans.

  29. You’d think Green Bay had 5 all pro olineman during some of these games. Hate to sound saltly, but that line has been getting away with insane holding for years, I assume because Rodgers is good for the league.

  30. nyneal says:

    How many times did Aaron Jones — his best player on offense this year — carry the ball on those possessions?
    5 times. He also had 2 pass receptions. That’s 7 touches out of 23 plays – nearly 33% of the plays that were run went to Jones. He gained a total of 15 yards (including the 2 passes).

    Sorry, but that kind of destroys your theory…

    Too many sacks, too many missed throws, too many drops.

  31. Carrol then went on to speak to how much of a pleasant surreal feeling it is when an opposing coach makes a play call that you just know was wrong and will likely give your team the game.

  32. Nathan Peterman could be your quarterback in that situation and you have to go for it. McCarthy should have been fired on the spot.

  33. nyneal – “I was calling out what the Packers were going to do in that game on offense last night, and I was right about 85% of the time”.
    Actually, you were not right. You may think that you were right, but you were not. You do not the name of a single play, the variations within personnel sets, whether AR audibles to a different play, and anything of the like.

    What happens is you see the play run and think to yourself “that’s exactly what I thought they were going to run”. In reality, you had no clue what was going to happen pre-play.

  34. dpdonny says:
    November 16, 2018 at 7:54 am
    I would give him “one of the best” in league history. He does rate up there. Its the guys trying to say he is “the best” in league history or even recent history that are letting fanboy goggle skew their view.

  37. Can we all just agree the Packers season is over? The NFC North is most likely going to be on by Chicago, or maybe MN. I give the slight edge to Chicago thou with how well they are playing. Sincerly a Vikings fans.

  38. nyneal says:
    November 16, 2018 at 8:12 am
    dpdonny says:
    November 16, 2018 at 7:54 am
    You don’t see it because you don’t want to see it. And you’re judging him now when he is almost 35 and has had two serious injuries in consecutive years. Plus, he has two rookies at WR who are starting and the right side of his “O” line couldn’t block me.
    But the biggest liability he has is Mike McCarthy as his head coach. I was calling out what the Packers were going to do in that game on offense last night, and I was right about 85% of the time. If I can do that sitting on my couch, it’s obvious the Seahawks defense knows it, too. I’ve seen the same Packers offense for years under Mike McCarthy. His theory is always the same — play conservatively and let Aaron Rodgers win the game for him.

    well if aaron rodgers is so great like u say, whats wrong with mike mccarthys reliance of one of the greatest qbs ever to win the game for you in the 4th quarter? isnt that what great qbs do? win when it matters, not just hail mary throws?

  40. McCarthy is done, he will be fired the first Monday after the season ends.

    SEA without Wilson is a 3-4 team, he carries that team. The Hawks will finish as an 8-8 or 7-9 team with games against KC, CAR, MN that they likely lose. Then they play SF twice and AZ once. AZ always playing them close so that one could go either way, the Hawks though might of been better off in the long run had they of just won 4-5 games this season. Finishing with a middling 8-8 or 7-9 record just ensures all of the blue chip talents will be off the board by the time they draft. Given all the holes on SEA roster they need to upgrade such as their D-Line , pass rush, a safety/corner and offensively needing WR’s perhaps some cheap interior linemen going forward, they’d of been much better off long-term with a top 5-6 pick allowing them to add some top talent at multiple positions to their roster. Not having a 2nd round picck hurts even more.

  42. Think how he’d be getting skewered if he’d gone for it with 4+ min left, not made it, and left Hawks in FG range to start & when a TD seals the game?

    It was the right call. I’m just surprised they couldn’t make Hawks pass the ball.

  43. Of topic here…Even as a diehard Seahawks fan, I can’t listen to a Russell Wilson press conference anymore. I thought Peyton Manning was cliche, but Wilson is saying absolutely nothing in front of the microphone. If he praises one guy, he’ll literally praise every other guy at the same position. It’s too fake. I’m out.

