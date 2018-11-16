Quenton Nelson fined $26,739 for lowering helmet to initiate contact

Getty Images

Colts rookie left guard Quenton Nelson really has something to scream about now.

A video produced by the team that highlighted Nelson’s pancake block of Jaguars safety Barry Church in last Sunday’s win went viral because it featured audio of Nelson screaming over the images. Nelson and the Colts later said that the scream did not come on that play and was spliced in for entertainment value.

The extra attention may have led the league to take notice of the fact that Nelson lowered his helmet before making contact with Church. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Nelson has been fined $26,739 as a result.

Schefter adds that Nelson plans to appeal his fine for the infraction, which was a major talking point early in the preseason before the league issued a clarification of the rule that led to a sharp drop in penalties. There have not been many during the regular season and the league has generally issued warning letters rather than fines to players judged to have broken the rule.