Raiders cancel practice again because of air quality

Getty Images

It will be interesting to see if the Raiders look any different this week, since they’ve barely practiced.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders canceled practice for the second straight day because of the smoke from the Camp Fire.

The air quality index in the Bay Area is over 200, which is deemed “very unhealthy.” Of course, that’s bad for the Raiders’ preparation — such that that’s a big deal.

The fire has already claimed 56 lives, making it the deadliest fire in California history. Also, more than 9,000 houses and 140,000 acres have been burned.

“What we do is on the lower scale of what it really means to be a human in this world,” Raiders safety Marcus Gilchrist said.

They had an indoor walk-through yesterday, since smoke blankets their area, even though the fire is about 140 miles northeast of their facility.

“Let’s not get it twisted,” tight end Lee Smith said. “A one-win season. Disappointment. Having to move practice. In the grand scheme of life, it doesn’t matter. Of course, it’s media-driven, and it’s a production-based business, and it’s an entertainment business, and everyone loves it, and we’re paid to win. But at the same time, regardless of what goes on in the NFL, it doesn’t matter when it comes to life and the real world.

“I have four babies at home and a beautiful wife. I couldn’t imagine any of them being trapped in a burning home or any of my family members losing their lives. . . . If my house burned down, and if all [my family] had was the clothes on our back, I’d say that might be a little worse than losing a football game or having to move practice across town. I try to never lose perspective.”

The 1-8 Raiders are playing the 2-7 Cardinals Sunday.