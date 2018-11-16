Raiders downgrade Jordy Nelson to out

Getty Images

The Raiders initially had at least a sliver of hope receiver Jordy Nelson could play Sunday, listing him as questionable with the knee he injured in the second quarter of Sunday’s game.

But the team since has downgraded him to out.

Nelson has a bone bruise and didn’t practice this week.

The Raiders also have ruled out Martavis Bryant (knee). That leaves Brandon LaFell, Seth Roberts, Marcell Ateman, returner Dwayne Harris and practice-squad callup Saeed Blacknall as the team’s options at wideout against the Cardinals.

Ateman and Blacknall have never played in a regular-season game.

Oakland also lists linebacker Kyle Wilber (knee), cornerback Gareon Conley (groin) and cornerback Nick Nelson (illness) as questionable.