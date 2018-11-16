Ravens designate Kenneth Dixon for return from IR

Getty Images

Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon missed all of the 2017 season due to a knee injury and his return to the lineup lasted one game before he was back on injured reserve.

Dixon hurt his knee again in the season-opening win against the Bills, but it looks like he will get a chance to play again. The Ravens announced on Friday that Dixon has been designated to return to the active roster.

Dixon is able to start practicing with the team immediately and he can be activated at any point in the three-week window opened by the designation.

Dixon ran 13 times for 44 yards and a touchdown in Week One. He ran 88 times for 382 yards and two touchdowns and caught 30 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown during his rookie season.