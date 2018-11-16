Robert Kraft “would very much like to see” Colin Kaepernick in the NFL

Posted by Mike Florio on November 16, 2018, 12:52 PM EST
Getty Images

A full-blown collusion hearing is looming, with a climax that could be a cross between the trial in My Cousin Vinny and the Seinfeld finale. Barring a settlement with Colin Kaepernick, it will be time for a parade of witnesses and exhibits that could become a major distraction for the league.

One key piece of any settlement could be a job for Kaepernick. At least one owner would seem to have no objection to that.

“Let me say this: I would very much like to see him in the league,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft told Devin Gordon of the New York Times, as part of a profile of NFLPA president Eric Winston.

There had been some chatter about Kaepernick being in the league by being an employee of the Patriots. Gordon mentioned an “unconfirmed media report” from mid-September; more accurately, the link came from the musings of attorney Mark Geragos, who hinted during a September chat with TMZ of a potential landing spot in New England.

Kraft characterized the talk as merely a “rumor” that originated with a lawyer in Kaepernick’s camp. Gordon asked Kraft whether this meant the report was incorrect.

At that point, Kraft paused for three seconds before said, “I’m done talking about it.”

Reasonable minds may differ as to what Kraft meant by that. It’s possible, if not probable, that Kraft remembered the gag order issued by the arbitrator in the Kaepernick collusion case, and that Kraft widely opted to ensure that he stayed away from a line that is far more blurry than it is bright.

Meanwhile, one week after Matt Barkley made his first start since January 1, 2017, Robert Griffin III could make his first start since January 1, 2017. Kaepernick, who also made his last start on January 1, 2017, continues to wait for an opportunity that likely won’t come.

Permalink 57 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

57 responses to “Robert Kraft “would very much like to see” Colin Kaepernick in the NFL

  5. Kaepernick, who also made his last start on January 1, 2017, continues to wait for an opportunity that likely won’t come.
    ———-
    Kaep deserves nothing than what he is getting now. Which is unemployed. He did it to himself. And to the above poster, yes, Hoyer is better than Kaep. He shuts his mouth and does his job. Kaep threw for 4 yards in a game. 4 yards.

  6. If only Kraft owned a team or something and could give him a job if he wants him in the league so bad…

    Also, did Kaepernick’s lawyer ever drop the bombshell he was hinting at months ago

  7. I’m sure the league can find some BS job to give him. Associate Diversity Officer or something. Put him on the payroll, give him a chance to talk publically about the NFL’s social justice initiatives. Whatever. Nobody would be any better or worse for it.

  12. jebjja
    Nov 16, 2018, 12:58 PM EST
    So is Hoyer better than Kaepernick?

    How is Kaepernick better than Hoyer? Kaep’s career QBR is 88 and Hoyer is 83. Keapernick has a slight edge there but if we’re talking specifically about Hoyer, he knows the Patriots system a lot better than Kap does. Not to mention the Pats system is not built around a QB like Keapernick. That’s the reason that Hoyer is employed by NE and Kap isn’t. I do think there are teams out there that could definitely use him as a backup though. But as someone else pointed out, does Kaepernick even want to play football anymore. I haven’t heard him talk about it that much

  13. Also, did Kaepernick’s lawyer ever drop the bombshell he was hinting at months ago
    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Geragos is a good lawyer but he, like a lot of the type, just talks to hear himself talk.

  15. mantastic54
    Nov 16, 2018, 1:05 PM EST
    If only Kraft owned a team or something and could give him a job if he wants him in the league so bad…

    Also, did Kaepernick’s lawyer ever drop the bombshell he was hinting at months ago

    No his lawyer never came out with that bombshell but I’m sure if you asked him he would still tell you that it’s coming. As for Kraft, there would be no reason for the Patriots to sign him based strictly on the fact that the Patriots emoy an offense that is not designed for Kap. The reason Hoyer is the backup is because he knows how to run the offense the same way it is set up for Brady. The Pats would have to change their entire offensive philosophy to accommodate Kap and their never going to do that as long as Brady is the starter

  18. He’s saying this as cover because he’s now very afraid the NFL is going to lose the collusion case.

  19. Yes he was better then Brock when he played. However Miami has been dropping players who are label an locker room cancer. Miami fans will revolt if they sign him. I say let Mr. Kraft sign him now. Bill

  20. Of course he’d like to see Kaepernick in the NFL, so would every other owner, then this nonsense would go away but just like every other owner Kraft would rather see him in any team’s uni but his. Realistically though (aside from the obvious fan backlash a team with the name Patriots would suffer) Kaepernick would be a terrible fit in New England’s read and react offense. While in an objective sense Kraft owns one of a small handful of teams that has enough coin with it’s fan base to ride out the storm of signing Mr Castro Pig Socks with no long term ill effects (Pittsburgh, Seattle, GB and Dallas also draw from pretty deep wells) it’s hard to envision anyone as numb as Kaep being a viable replacement for one of the smartest QB’s the game has ever seen never mind envisioning Belichick accepting that type of media distraction.

  23. I mean I don’t see why Kap don’t have a job I mean Reid got back into the league and has only got in one pregame fight, told reporters that the coach has no say in what he does and got tossed from a game that he was surprised there was a rule for that. Sounds like the prefect team mate and not a distraction at all. I can only see it much smoother with Kap. I for one would welcome him and the hundreds of media that wold follow. Think of the impact on the local economy he would have. All those reporters have to stay somewhere, eat and spend their money somewhere. Maybe he would be perfect landing place for some of these teams with younger QB so he can tutor them, you know on social justice and stuff like that.

  24. he would look great in a Patriot uniform
    those 1 yard scrimmages could take a lot of wear and tear of Brady
    he has the ability to move into a starting QB role in the future
    and the Patriots are one of the few organizations who could withstand the scrutiny and give him another opportunity to prove himself

  26. jebjja says:
    November 16, 2018 at 12:58 pm
    So is Hoyer better than Kaepernick?

    ————–

    Historically? No way. Right now? probably. Kaep was pretty beat up and sailing footballs when he left the league. Not to say that given a full training camp he couldn’t get back to starter form.

  28. Mantastic hit it on the head. Teams don’t want to have to mold their O to a backup who is a read option QB, if the starter isn’t. Maybe Carolina is the closest thing to one in the league-anyone else out there employ it on any sort of regular basis? Throw in all the distractions and no one thinks it is worth the hassle. Not too hard to figure out. I am sure Carolina wondering already about signing Reid between fights and fines.

  29. terripet says:
    November 16, 2018 at 1:01 pm
    He already has a bad quarterback

    Agreed. It’s a shame Hoyer isn’t a better QB. But I think Kaep is probably a bit better than him.

  30. If Kaep does get a job, with the Pats as some have ridiculously suggested or elsewhere, it’s not going to be for more money than he gave up when he opted out. That’s the sticky point here. The dozen other guys mentioned that have the same or even less skill weren’t out of the game because they opted out in hopes of more money. So the question isn’t whether Hoyer (or other) is better, the question in a cap system is does he have more value?

  31. Robert would “Like to see that” eh?
    Well he can FRIGGING sign him to the team then and shut the heck up.

    Meanwhile, there would be something VERY ironic about Kaepernick signing and playing on a team named the “Patriots.”

    He could not be any closer to a Non-Patriotic person.

    Whether you agree with him or not, you certainly can’t describe him as “Patriotic”…

  33. I think anyone with a brain or who has read understands that Kap has been working to get back in the league. With that being said, he’s much better than any of the Bills’ options. People tell all these misinformed stories about him turning down contracts and not wanting to play anymore. I’d like to inform you that Google is a viable option and a great source to answer any questions you may have.

  34. I know when I look for employees I always want underachieving professionals who use my companies time and publicity to push their own agendas and alienate my clients. Oh wait.

  36. doug ablitt says:
    November 16, 2018 at 1:33 pm
    he would look great in a Patriot uniform
    those 1 yard scrimmages could take a lot of wear and tear of Brady
    he has the ability to move into a starting QB role in the future

    —–
    He won’t get any further with the Patriots than Tebow did.

  37. There is nothing more to this than Kap’s attorneys trying to keep it in this in the public eye. A fair to bad QB who hasn’t played a snap in 2 years? Yeah I’m sure KRAFT is all over that!!!

  43. “Miami fans will revolt if they sign him”

    More importantly the entire Cuban population in south Florida would go berserk if the Fins signed him. I’ve supported Kaep but you’d have to be nuts to think the Fins would ever sign him. That ship sailed the moment he was in public with a Castro shirt.

  44. Why doesn’t creepy Bob sign him? It reminds me of another creepy old rich guy, Warren Buffett, complaing for higher taxes when he could always write a check to pay more.

  45. If Keapernick comes back to play in the NFL…he’ll lose his GoFundMe gravy train acct…He has no desire to play football anymore…having shills to support him every which way…why would he?…

  47. Dennis Allen’s Outgoing Persona says:
    November 16, 2018 at 1:22 pm
    Eric Reid has proved to be an intelligent, wholesome addition.

    —————————
    When Reid first hit the market he saw himself as an elite player that teams would be in a bidding war to give him a max contract. When that bidding war didnt start up immediately he declared he was being colluded against because of his protesting and after only 10 days of free agency he joined into the suit. But since then he figured out what the issue was and dropped his price to align with a more realistic assessment of where his playing abilities are these days. And then he got on a team. His protesting was never the issue. He did not have to change his stance on that to get a job. He still does it, and his new team doesnt care. Its all about what a player is going to cost a team vs what value that player will add to the team. Its never been anything different than that simple equation.

  48. Can you imagine the uproar that would ensue if a team did sign Kaepernick and then came to the conclusion he would be #3 on their depth chart so they cut him? If they did, this collusion nonsense would start all over again.

  49. If only Robert Kraft was in a position to get Kaepernick back in the league.

    I am a Plaintiff’s attorney and I have seen countless people get in a lawsuit and their entire life becomes about that lawsuit. They call and ask how moving, going to a certain doctor, going back to school, even getting divorced, would affect their lawsuit. I see the same exact thing here with Kaepernick. He could have had opportunities with the Ravens and Seahawks, but he made sure they were sabotaged. His life is about that lawsuit, not about getting another chance. And let me tell you if the arbitrator gives him a big award, look for many players on the downside of their careers to become vocal SJWs. I can see that happening if the NFL settles with him.

  51. youngnoizecom says:
    November 16, 2018 at 2:20 pm
    I think anyone with a brain or who has read understands that Kap has been working to get back in the league. With that being said, he’s much better than any of the Bills’ options. People tell all these misinformed stories about him turning down contracts and not wanting to play anymore. I’d like to inform you that Google is a viable option and a great source to answer any questions you may have.
    ———————————————————————–
    He left the 49’ers in early 2016. Can’t find anything with him working out on the field until early 2018. Right about the time everyone was questioning his commitment. And that ‘workout” with ERic Reid was at some out of the way place where the press just happened to show up and he said he wasn’t answering questions. Give me a break. The guy was on a rapid decline and he’s not worth more than a third string QB. He should have settled for the minimum and worked his way up to the big money he was looking for.

  52. So why don’t YOU sign him then you fool? As any Pats fan will gladly and quickly tell you, Belicheat will easily be able to flip him for a fist round pick!

  53. Well if you look further, there are ABC articles from 2017 talking about his desire to play and his workout regime. So that’s obviously not factual. 16 touchdowns to three interceptions while playing with the worst receiving core in football doesn’t sound like a rapid decline. Let’s focus on the facts, guys. That 49ers team he played with last wasn’t winning anything.

  54. So what are Kaepernick and his agent doing, besides suing the league? Sitting around just waiting for the call that is never going to come?

  55. youngnoizecom says:
    November 16, 2018 at 4:07 pm
    Well if you look further, there are ABC articles from 2017 talking about his desire to play and his workout regime. So that’s obviously not factual. 16 touchdowns to three interceptions while playing with the worst receiving core in football doesn’t sound like a rapid decline. Let’s focus on the facts, guys. That 49ers team he played with last wasn’t winning anything.

    —————
    If you look further you will see those are speculative articles without and substantiation behind them. From Kaep himself there is not a peep. Also early 2017 was a long time ago now in late 2018. Guys that are genuinely seeking work putin the effortto advertise themselves. He hasnt even posted a workout video in a season and a half now. There is zero basis to say this guy is looking for a job. Wanting to think so is not a basis. On the other hand his actions with the Ravens and Seahawks suggest (not orove, just suggest) that his true intention is to not get picked up by a team.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!