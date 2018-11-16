Sammy Watkins out of practice Friday

Getty Images

Signs this week have pointed toward Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins facing his former team in Los Angeles on Monday night, but that was not the case on Friday.

Watkins practiced on a limited basis Thursday, but he was out of practice altogether on Friday. Watkins is dealing with a foot injury that kept him from playing against the Cardinals last Sunday.

The Chiefs will practice again on Saturday and then release their final injury report for their matchup with the Rams.

Watkins’ downgrade was the only change to the injury report from Thursday, which means center Mitch Morse (concussion) and safety Eric Berry (heel) were the other players who did not participate.