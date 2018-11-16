Seahawks had to use silent count at times last night

AP

The stadium in Seattle is one of the loudest in the NFL. On Thursday night, it was a little too loud, at times, for the home team.

The Seahawks had to resort to a silent count at times during Friday night’s game.

“We went silent count a couple times,” left tackle Duane Brown said after the game, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT. “Their fans traveled well here. They made some noise. When we got down close to the red zone, it got pretty loud and we had to go silent cadence a few times.”

Coach Pete Carroll was asked whether the Seahawks previously have had to do that at home.

“You know, I can’t tell you,” Carroll said. “I don’t know. I don’t remember that happening. I’m sure it has, but I don’t remember it happening. But I think someone — we might have had a half dozen of them or something in the game. I don’t know what that final number was, but that was unusual. We handled it, but we’re trying to run the clock out, which we want all of the cadence at our advantage and we’re in the silent count just to execute it. We were in the gun too, so that adds to that. We’d rather not have to do that if we could have them cheering after but we’ll take them when we can get them.”

Carroll said that the silent count had nothing to do with complaints regarding the claim that the Packers were simulating the snap count.

“They did that a little bit,” Carroll said. “Yeah, that did happen in the game I think and we thought our guys thought that. I thought so and I know [Justin] Britt went crazy. He’s like trying to make the point to the officials, but I’m not griping about that. . . . I can’t document that they did it. That’s kind of what we were griping about at the time.”

There was ultimately no reason to gripe; the Seahawks won. But given that Packers fans travel in sufficient numbers to make it too loud for the Seahawks in their own stadium makes it even harder to understand how the Packers haven’t managed to win once in five tries this season.