Seahawks win means Rams can’t clinch NFC West this week

The Rams had a chance to become the first team since 2002 — when the NFL went to 32 teams — to clinch a division title before Week 12. Then, they didn’t.

The Seahawks didn’t cooperate.

Seattle’s victory over Green Bay on Thursday night means the Rams will have to wait at least another week.

The Rams are 9-1. The Seahawks are 5-5.

So the Rams’ division-clinching celebration is merely postponed. They could, in fact, sew up the NFC West during their open date.

If they beat the Chiefs on Monday night and the Seahawks lose to the Panthers in Week 12, the Rams would put a bow on the NFC West while sitting at home.

The 1985 Bears remain the only team in the 16-game era — since 1978 — to clinch a playoff berth in Week 11.