Tom Brady: Patriots are close to being healthy

The Patriots won’t play this weekend. When they return next weekend, they’ll be closer to having something they haven’t had for most of the year: A healthy complement of players.

“I think we’re getting as close as we’ve been in a long time,” quarterback Tom Brady said regarding the health of the team in a Friday interview with Charlie Weis of SiriusXM NFL Radio. “This is kind of a good time for the bye. We’ve been at it for 14 weeks including the preseason. . . . Hopefully we can move into this stretch healthy. I know guys are feeling better and working hard. I’ve been at the stadium every day and everyone’s excited about — you know, when you lose I think . . . you’re disappointed you lost because you put a lot of effort into it but I think if you learn from the losses it becomes a positive and you say, ‘Guys, OK, we really clearly identified what we are not doing well, what we need to put more emphasis on,’ and a lot of times losses do that. And this week so much has been about our improvement and I think that when you look back on the film you gain confidence knowing that, you know, great, we’ve executed really well a lot of the times or sometimes we haven’t and moving forward these are the things we’ve got to do well to execute well so that we can go play our best and having all our players out there obviously helps the cause. I mean when you have your guys healthy and playing and practicing, you know, that’s only a positive and I think that can be a real positive for us moving forward.”

The Patriots had won six in a row before losing by 24 in Tennessee. The final six games include four in the division (the Jets twice, the Bills, and the Dolphins) and a pair of games against playoff contenders: Minnesota and Pittsburgh.

Running the table would nail down at least the No. 2 seed. Stumbling once or twice could end a string of first-round byes that began in 2010.