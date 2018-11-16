Top prospect Ed Oliver had to be restrained from coach who wanted his coat

November 16, 2018
College exists to train young people for their future careers. But college football coaches still like to let their unpaid interns know who’s in charge.

Last night, future first-round pick Ed Oliver had to be restrained during a sideline confrontation with Houston coach Major Applewhite, when the coach told Oliver to take his coat off.

Oliver, who is likely to be a top-five overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, wasn’t playing, as he was out for the fourth straight game with a knee injury. But Applewhite has a rule that only active players get coats on the sideline. Apparently in Houston, only people who can help Applewhite are allowed to get cold and need a layer. The argument got heated, and Oliver had to be restrained by a staffer.

There’s a rule for our team,” Applewhite said, via Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle. “Everybody follows the rule. I want everybody to follow the rule. I asked him to follow the rule. He was upset about it, and I get it. We deal with these types of situations all the time. This is something we’re going to learn from and grow from.”

In a separate interview with ESPN, Applewhite continued to condescend.

“Just talk to him about how to respond to things – respond the way our teammates did tonight,” Applewhite said. “A lot of things happened, but they continued to fight and move on. If that’s the worst thing that happens, we’re gonna be all right. . . .

“We’re all young. I don’t blame him. I’ve made plenty of mistakes in my life, and we all need second chances. Ed will do great and he’ll be fine.”

The coach also said he told the equipment staff to remind players that coats were for active players, saying: “I’ve asked other guys to take it off. I’m trying to be fair.”

With all due respect to Applewhite (here comes the disrespect), he should put on his paid-for coat and go jump in a lake. It may be a rule, but it’s a dumb rule. In a few months, Oliver’s going to be able to buy all the outerwear he wants, and it doesn’t have to carry the logo of whatever shoe company is subsidizing Applewhite’s compensation package.

Oliver was injured on Oct. 20 when a Navy player hit him with an illegal low block. He tried to come back two weeks later, but was ruled out after experiencing discomfort in pregame warm-ups. That suggests he was willing to risk his future earning potential to play for Applewhite in a game against SMU, but Applewhite was unwilling to let him be warm while standing on his sideline in another game.

Oliver did not return to the sideline for the second half. If he was smart, he wouldn’t return to Applewhite’s fiefdom at all, because if he never plays another snap of college football, he’s going to be just fine. Like Nick Bosa at Ohio State, the college football experience has served its purpose for Oliver. The fact he doesn’t serve Applewhite’s at the moment shouldn’t bother anyone — other than the parents who would entrust future players to a coach who so strenuously objects to anyone’s star shining brighter than his own.

29 responses to “Top prospect Ed Oliver had to be restrained from coach who wanted his coat

  2. ” If he was smart, he wouldn’t return to Applewhite’s fiefdom at all, because if he never plays another snap of college football, he’s going to be just fine”

    Agree he should tell Applewhite to take his ludicrous rule and shove it

  4. What? The guys who are inactive should be allowed to wear coats to stay warm. Why is this a rule? Who came up with this?

  6. Your take here is completely wrong and the HC is right; NO ONE is above the rules, not even a superstar who selfishly has decided not to play with his team to safeguard his draft status. If those jackets have been reserved for actively playing players Oliver should respect that instead of acting entitled and throwing a temper tantrum.

  7. As a Houstonian and a University of Houston alumni, I’m on Applewhite’s side.

    It may sound like a stupid rule, but rules are in place for a reason. If Oliver was a 3rd string scrub that wasn’t even on a scholarship, would this be a story? Would the author be writing in such a condescending tone?

    Oliver needs to grow up or NFL franchises are going to shy away from an immature kid.

  11. Power, it’s about power in college football… power-junkie coaches making millions off the backs of many players who don’t even have enough money to eat properly while on their “free ride scholarships,” as the NCAA fanboys would call it. I’m so sick of college coaches who take such unconscionable advantage of their players. Entitled millionaire jerks.

  13. With “all due respect” to you, it’s the Coach’s Team. He’s trying to instill consistency, uniformity, and discipline. Every coach has rules that you might think are dumb. Heck, when you are a young recruit in the military there are a million rules you think are dumb, but there are reasons for them, which may not be apparent to you at the time. Stop enabling entitlement. It’s ok if the best player on the team has to follow the rules. It’s not ok to behave like a jerk, if you don’t get your way. What happened to not agreeing with a decision, but still behaving in an acceptable manner. Sounds like the rule has been in place for awhile. Football is a team sport. You have to be consistent with all 80 players. If you want to do your own thing, all the time, play an individual sport. Now…get off my lawn.

  15. Half reporting. The team provides a certain number of a certain coat for active players (you know, the big ones that fit over pads). The team otherwise has a whole room full of team gear for inactive players to wear. Oliver grabbed an active player coat. Applewhite had him take it off. Then Oliver yells at the coach. It should be noted that Applewhite is in a polo shirt the whole time the poor player in a sweatshirt is yelling at him. Must have been freezing.

  16. Unless there is some bizarre shortage of coats in Houston then this “rule” by Applewhite is meant to punish players for being injured. I can’t think the NCAA which allegedly represents “student athletes” wants them getting too sick to attend class because their sadistic coach, (who was an overrated college QB and didn’t start all of the time but probably wore a coat), wants to punish them for being too injured to play!

  17. Major Applewhite was an overrated college QB and sounds like he is even worse as a coach. This “rule” is sadistic, pure and simple. And, punishes injured players for nothing more than being too hurt to play.

  19. Applewhites rules. Applewhites team. You don’t like them then don’t play there. Just another guy not following the rules and writers who don’t understand the first thing about rules or football stating their opinions.

  20. The player is wearing a comfortable sweater already. He’s not standing there freezing, he’s standing there wanting to be entitled to more than his teamates.

  21. Moronic, arbitrary, and stubborn….not three words you want to hear about your head coach, but hey Houston….those are the traits your boy Applewhite displayed. What an idiotic “rule”. Grow up dude.

  22. I’ll vote for “they were both wrong.” Applewhite is immature and mad the kid has quit playing for the year as he preps for the draft and the kid is also immature and simply done with Applewhite. Both could learn some lessons from this.

  23. Would the University rather use Major Applewhite’s name to help recruit players or Ed Oliver’s. Correction, it’s the players’ team, Applewhite is a paid employee.

  24. Last I heard coaches set rules for their teams about lots of things. If it’s his rule then players need to follow it. Why do some think just because they don’t agree with the rule they don’t have to abide by it? Entitlement is the answer!

  25. As a coach, you should be smarter than to create an issue where one didn’t exist.

    If I was the coach, I’d tell the kid at halftime “You look to cold, you can’t wear the jacket, stay in the locker room.” You do that privately and don’t embarrass him on the sidelines.

    Regardless of what you think about the kid, it is a bad look for any program to do what the coach did. The article also didn’t mention that Applewhite tried to pull the coat off Oliver.

  26. ‘alonestartexan says:
    November 16, 2018 at 10:18 am
    As a Houstonian and a University of Houston alumni, I’m on Applewhite’s side.

    It may sound like a stupid rule, but rules are in place for a reason. If Oliver was a 3rd string scrub that wasn’t even on a scholarship, would this be a story? Would the author be writing in such a condescending tone?

    Oliver needs to grow up or NFL franchises are going to shy away from an immature kid.’

    What’s the reason for the rule? To encourage guys to risk re-injury and future earnings by continuing to play for free when they don’t have to? You’re right, it would be a non-story if this was a 3rd stringer, because there wouldn’t be future earnings on the line. But it wasn’t a 3rd stringer. It’s a blue chip prospect who absolutely needs 2 healthy knees to maximize his 10 year (if he’s lucky) earnings window.

    I love all the people clamoring that rules need to be followed. What if the rule is nonsensical and the coach has no leverage over the player anymore? I hope Oliver shuts it down for the season.

  27. He participated in pregame warmups and was seen on camera jumping around, catching balls, looking fine to me. If he disrespects a team rule, he needs to apologize and man up. All this shows me is that he’s an immature primadonna, perfect for the NFL.

    If he doesn’t want to play anymore because he’s afraid of getting injured before his pay date, fine, quit the team. Don’t disrespect the team rule. And yes, a lot of team rules are silly. It was high 50’s on the sidelines. He had a sweatshirt on. Does he really need a parka?

  28. I’d be curious what PFT’s Chris Simms thinks. I don’t live there anymore, but I was in Austin for the Chris Simms vs Major Applewhite battle for the Longhorns’ starting job. Mack Brown made the wrong choice and went with Simms while the fan base groaned; later after the season was blown and they settled for the Holiday Bowl, Applewhite turned that bowl game into a show that people who saw it still remember to this day. People who don’t have respect for Major Applewhite never saw him play. He can coach my program any day, and set any rule he wants for sideline apparel.

  29. They are NOT unpaid interns. They are being given a scholarship, which is worth over $100K at Houston. Make your narrative more accurate.

    Hmm let me think… 100K..over 4 years…. that is retail.. not wholesale… 25K a year… so basically a min wage job for a guy like Ed Oliver… he has made 20 times that for U of Houston. Making them relevant and showing players that you can go to Houston and be a top 5 NFL pick. The ONLY reason that guy isn’t playing is because he already hurt himself. For the coach to do it like this, in public, on Natty TV is about power. This was a bad move for Major.. the best recruit in the history of your program is now pissed, you tried to clown him on tv.. we will see how this works out for you. Ed, don’t play another down for this clown. Go get your money in the NFL you have earned it.

