Torrey Smith out again for Panthers

Getty Images

The Panthers will again be without wide receiver Torrey Smith, but are otherwise healthy after their long weekend to rest.

The veteran wide receiver is listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Lions, marking his third straight absence.

Other than last week’s loss to the Steelers (which is kind of a big one to overlook), the Panthers offense didn’t seem to miss a step without Smith. Rookie D.J. Moore and second-year wideout Curtis Samuel have made more plays of late, as the Panthers have compensated well.

Otherwise the Panthers are well. Defensive end Julius Peppers was limited Friday for rest, but everyone else was full participation and there are no other designations on the report.