Tramon Williams on late punt: I want to go for it, play to win

Posted by Josh Alper on November 16, 2018, 7:06 AM EST
Packers head coach Mike McCarthy’s decision to punt on fourth-and-two while down three points with 4:20 left to play in Thursday night’s loss to the Seahawks began being second-guessed even before the Seahawks were able to run out the clock.

It wasn’t just people watching the game from afar who felt they would have handled the situation differently. Veteran Packers cornerback Tramon Williams said after the game that he thought the best thing to do was leave the team’s fate in the hands of Aaron Rodgers rather than Russell Wilson.

“I want to go for it,” Williams said, via Michael Silver of NFL Media. “I want to play to win. We’ve got Aaron Rodgers. We (should) play to win — period. We don’t want to put it in anybody else’s hands. We’ve got the best quarterback in the league. We’ve got to put it in his hands and let him do what he does.”

Rodgers lamented missing a “gimme” pass on third down before being asked about whether going for it on fourth down could have been a “galvanizing moment” for the team.

“If we had gotten the first down, if not then it’s a short field and we have to hold them to three and we are in the same situation,” Rodgers said.

The Packers couldn’t finish in a game they led most of the way and the late punt will likely go down as a white flag for the season if they don’t have a major winning streak in their immediate future.

5 responses to “Tramon Williams on late punt: I want to go for it, play to win

  1. Someone else pointed this out but it’s worth bringing up again… Aaron Rodgers is tied at 84th when it comes to 4th quarter comebacks… one of the guys he’s tied with is Ryan Tannehill… Andy Dalton, Joe Flacco, and Alex Smith are among the QBs rated higher. Google it and check it out for yourself.

    I don’t get why A-Rod is so hyped.

  2. “I want to go for it,” Williams said, via Michael Silver of NFL Media. “I want to play to win. We’ve got Aaron Rodgers. We (should) play to win — period. We don’t want to put it in anybody else’s hands. We’ve got the best quarterback in the league. We’ve got to put it in his hands and let him do what he does.”

    Will Williams be the next safety to get cut/traded?

    BTW – did Williams see that 2 yard pass by Rodgers that landed a yard short?

  3. And if they would have gone for it and got stopped, Williams would have said they should have punted. Wow. Williams should have no problem finding employment after his football career has finished. He’d be perfect for politics, or working in the media. The Monday Morning QB thing is one of the grossest things I’ve ever seen.

  5. If you go for it and fail, the “down side” is the opponent is in FG range.

    That matters if you are down 6 and don’t want to fall behind by 9. Here? Not so much.

    A failed fourth down play gives the Seahawks a shorter field, which could actually be a good thing for GB here.

