Trent Williams hasn’t been ruled out for Sunday after all

Getty Images

When discussing his team’s injured players earlier this week, Washington head coach Jay Gruden said that left tackle Trent Williams would miss a third straight game with a dislocated thumb.

Gruden may have spoken too soon. Williams practiced and took team reps on Friday before being listed as questionable to face the Texans on the team’s final injury report of the week.

“He saw a doctor and the doctor felt like he’s making really good progress,” Gruden said, via the Washington Post. “It’s all dependent on the cast and whether or not he can have any kind of gripping with that cast on and how that thumb feels. He did some work today and will leave it up to the doctors and Trent on Sunday.”

Ty Nsekhe has played in Williams’ place and would start again if Williams can’t go.

Running back Chris Thompson (ribs), receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle) and running back Samaje Perine (calf) were ruled out for Sunday. Kicker Dustin Hopkins is listed as questionable after testing his injured groin on Friday. The team looked at other kickers during the week, but have not signed anyone.