Week 11 injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week 11 of the 2018 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a Seahawks win and it continues with 11 more games on Sunday, which means that the 22 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Steelers at Jaguars

The Steelers ruled out T Marcus Gilbert (knee) and DE Stephon Tuitt (elbow), but everyone else is good to go.

CB Quenton Meeks (knee) is out for the Jaguars. T Josh Walker (foot, ankle) and DT Eli Ankou (calf) are listed as doubtful while G A.J. Cann (hamstring) and DT Marcell Dareus (triceps, back) are listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Falcons

WR Tavon Austin (groin), DE Taco Charlton (shoulder), DE David Irving (ankle), LB Sean Lee (hamstring) and DT Daniel Ross (calf) have been ruled out for the Cowboys. DT Antwaun Woods (concussion) is set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful and DT Maliek Collins (knee), G Zack Martin (knee), LB Joe Thomas (foot) and G Connor Williams (knee) are listed as questionable.

LB Deion Jones (foot) is back on the Falcons roster, but he’s not ready to play yet. K Matt Bryant (hamstring) is set to return to action after avoiding an injury designation on Friday.

Panthers at Lions

The Panthers only have one player on their injury report this week. WR Torrey Smith (knee) will not play.

WR Marvin Jones (knee), TE Michael Roberts (shoulder) and DT A'Shawn Robinson (ankle) are all out for the Lions. DE Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) and DT Damon Harrison (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

Titans at Colts

WR Tajae Sharpe (ankle), G Quinton Spain (ankle) and WR Taywan Taylor (foot) will be game-time calls for the Titans after being listed as questionable. RB David Fluellen (knee) won’t play in the AFC South clash.

The Colts ruled out TE Ryan Hewitt (ankle), CB D.J. Killings (ankle) and TE Erik Swoope (knee) this week. CB Nate Hairston (ankle) and S Malik Hooker (hip, illness) are question marks on defense.

Buccaneers at Giants

DE Vinny Curry (ankle), LB Lavonte David (knee), S Justin Evans (toe), RB Ronald Jones (hamstring) and CB M.J. Stewart (foot) are all out for the Buccaneers. WR Chris Godwin (ankle), C Ryan Jensen (hamstring) and DE Carl Nassib (elbow) drew questionable tags for Sunday.

The Giants haven’t had much go right this year, but they’re coming off a win and don’t have any players with injury designations.

Texans at Washington

The Texans listed five players as questionable — CB Aaron Colvin (ankle), WR Keke Coutee (hamstring), LB Zach Cunningham (knee), LB Duke Ejiofor (shoulder), CB Johnathan Joseph (ankle, knee) — and everyone else is on track to play.

Washington LT Trent Williams (thumb) was ruled out earlier this week, but the team upgraded him to questionable on Friday. WR Jamison Crowder (ankle), RB Samaje Perine (knee, calf) and RB Chris Thompson (rib) are officially out while CB Quinton Dunbar (shin), K Dustin Hopkins (right groin) and S Montae Nicholson (illness) are also listed as questionable.

Bengals at Ravens

The Bengals didn’t rule WR A.J. Green (toe) out, but he didn’t practice all week and is listed as doubtful. LB Preston Brown (knee), TE Tyler Kroft (foot), WR Josh Malone (hamstring), LB Nick Vigil (knee) and DT Adolphus Washington (knee) have been ruled out. LB Vontaze Burfict (hip), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion) and WR John Ross (groin) are listed as questionable.

It looks like Ravens QB Joe Flacco (right hip) will miss Sunday’s game as he’s been listed as doubtful. T James Hurst (back) and LB Tim Williams (ankle) are definitely missing the game while S Tony Jefferson (thigh), T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and CB Tavon Young (ankle) are in the questionable category.

Raiders at Cardinals

The Raiders will play without wide receivers Martavis Bryant (knee) and Jordy Nelson (knee). CB Gareon Conley (groin), CB Nick Nelson (illness) and LB Kyle Wilber (knee) are considered questionable.

SBudda Baker (knee) and WR Chad Williams (ankle) won’t be in the Cardinals lineup. K Phil Dawson (right hip), S Rudy Ford (heel), DT Rodney Gunter (not injury related), T D.J. Humphries (knee), G Mike Iupati (back) and DT Robert Nkemdiche (calf) make up the questionable contingent for Arizona.

Broncos at Chargers

Broncos G Max Garcia tore his ACL this week, so he is out along with LB Brandon Marshall (knee) and S Dymonte Thomas (ankle). All the other Broncos are set to play.

DE Joey Bosa (foot) could be in the Chargers lineup for the first time this year after practicing all week and drawing a questionable tag. TE Antonio Gates (knee) got the same listing, but did not practice this week. CB Trevor Williams (knee) is out.

Eagles at Saints

RT Lane Johnson (knee) is listed as questionable, but Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said he expects Johnson to play. DT Haloti Ngata (knee) is also questionable. CB Ronald Darby (knee), CB Jalen Mills (foot) and RB Darren Sproles (hamstring) won’t play.

LT Terron Armstead (shoulder) and DE Marcus Davenport (toe) have been ruled out for the Saints. No one else drew a designation.

Vikings at Bears

The Vikings tagged LB Anthony Barr (hamstring), G Tom Compton (knee), G Mike Remmers (back) as questionable for Sunday’s nightcap. TE David Morgan (knee) and S Andrew Sendejo (groin) won’t play.

TE Dion Sims (concussion) is out for the Bears. DT Bilal Nichols (knee) and WR Javon Wims (knee) are listed as questionable.