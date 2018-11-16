Yes, odds are available for Le’Veon Bell’s next contract

Getty Images

Prop bets are available for just about anything that can be imagined. In football, odds have been set regarding the next contract to be signed by running back Le'Veon Bell.

According to Bovada.lv, the money line for a contract over four years is -165 (bet $165 to win $100), and for a contract under four years is +125 (bet $100 to win $125).

Take the under (but bet responsibly). Le’Veon Bell will have the leverage to demand a contract that lasts only as long as the full guarantee, similar to the three-year contract signed by quarterback Kirk Cousins in March.

The over/under for the contract has been pegged at $64.5 million. Again, take the under; Bell should be able to negotiate a three-year, fully-guaranteed deal in the range of $54 million to $60 million.

With the Jets expected to be interested in Bell, and given that the Jets were willing to give Cousins a three-year, fully-guaranteed deal, a three-year fully-guaranteed deal for Bell could be coming.

And before anyone scoffs at the idea of paying Bell $18 million or more per year on a short-term deal, consider this: Blake Bortles is making $19 million per year, and Case Keenum is making $18 million annually.