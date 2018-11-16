Yes, odds are available for Le’Veon Bell’s next contract

Posted by Mike Florio on November 16, 2018, 6:38 PM EST
Prop bets are available for just about anything that can be imagined. In football, odds have been set regarding the next contract to be signed by running back Le'Veon Bell.

According to Bovada.lv, the money line for a contract over four years is -165 (bet $165 to win $100), and for a contract under four years is +125 (bet $100 to win $125).

Take the under (but bet responsibly). Le’Veon Bell will have the leverage to demand a contract that lasts only as long as the full guarantee, similar to the three-year contract signed by quarterback Kirk Cousins in March.

The over/under for the contract has been pegged at $64.5 million. Again, take the under; Bell should be able to negotiate a three-year, fully-guaranteed deal in the range of $54 million to $60 million.

With the Jets expected to be interested in Bell, and given that the Jets were willing to give Cousins a three-year, fully-guaranteed deal, a three-year fully-guaranteed deal for Bell could be coming.

And before anyone scoffs at the idea of paying Bell $18 million or more per year on a short-term deal, consider this: Blake Bortles is making $19 million per year, and Case Keenum is making $18 million annually.

15 responses to “Yes, odds are available for Le’Veon Bell’s next contract

  6. Bell can get that 14.5 million from this year back by just betting about 11-12 million on the +125 and then doing it!
    ++++++++++++

    This is….actually genius

  7. Bell should be able to negotiate a three-year, fully-guaranteed deal in the range of $54 million to $60 million.

    Take the way under, no way he gets over 15 mill per year guarenteed.

  9. People seem to forget Bell is only 26, now with one less year of wear and tear. I think he will get a contract on the upper end of the discussion here.

    Just hoping it’s not the Jets, talk about falling in to the oblivion. Yuck.

  10. Why would he take the 3 year fully guaranteed contract vs a longer contract with the same guarantee.

    Huge difference between a 33 year old qb entering free agency (as cousins would be) vs a 30 year old rb entering free agency. One is comsidered in their prime and one is considered to be over the hill (or damn close).

    Bells best bet is to get a 4 or 5 year contract with a large signing bonus so large that he cant be cut for 3 years and in years 4 and 5 there is a good amount of dead money if they cut him that he’ll stay on the roster if he’s an above average back.

  11. is
    tazman1996 says:
    November 16, 2018 at 7:20 pm
    People seem to forget Bell is only 26, now with one less year of wear and tear. I think he will get a contract on the upper end of the discussion here.

    Doesn’t work that way. Age is age. Take a year off doesn’t mean you get an extra year on the back end. Maybe he is lucky. Maybe he is Emmitt Smith and plays for 30 years. But it won’t be because he took a year off.

  14. Any team that gives him anything approaching the contract you’re suggesting he’ll get will end up regretting it in a big way

