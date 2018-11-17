Aaron Rodgers: The ball “stuck to my hand” on last throw of the game

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 17, 2018, 5:55 AM EST
The Packers’ last offensive play in Thursday night’s loss to the Seahawks was an incomplete pass that Aaron Rodgers wishes he could have back.

The play was a third-and-2 and Marquez Valdes-Scantling was open for a first down. Rodgers threw to him but missed badly. He said afterward that it was an easy pass he could make 100 times in a row.

“I could do that a hundred times and probably not do that again,” Rodgers said. “It was a gimme. It was a gimme out there. It stuck to my hand.”

Whether the ball is sticking to his hand or whatever else the reason may be, the fact is Rodgers is missing a lot of throws he used to make. This season Rodgers has a completing 61.8 percent of his passes, which is a significant decline from his career average of 64.9 percent. And that decline is particularly concerning because it’s happening in an NFL season when passing offenses are exploding: The league-wide completion percentage is 65.1 percent.

Rodgers signed the biggest contract in NFL history before the season, so the Packers are heavily invested in seeing him play like the Rodgers of old. With Mike McCarthy looking unlikely to make it to 2019, that’s going to be the top priority of the Packers’ next coach.

  4. This is one of those snake-bIt seasons, for the entire team. They’ve shown the talent to compete with anybody, but don’t seem to have any good luck, Luck is a key and necessary ingredient to any successful season (ie; Minnesota Vikings.) They’re still in the hunt, but they’re using sticks and rocks against firerms now.

    It could happen!

  6. Wouldn’t happen to a goat. Aaronistas claim Pats fans count rings but ignore stats. Yet Rodgers is 84th all-time in Q4 comebacks, Brady is 2nd (Between Manning and Unitas). Brady is also in the top 3 or owns many other stats (and leads all postseason stats by a country mile). You see, it’s not that Pats fans “just” count rings, its that they use them alongside other smarts and leadership skills (and success in the Parity Era) to separate him from other all-time elites, overall.

    Aaronistas currently blame Rodgers’ lack of rings on McCarthy, yet coach’s career W-L record is better than Payton or Carroll. Packers “failed” as much at GM level and in Rodgers himself scrambling and risking injuries too often (in ways Brady avoids because he’s smarter).

  9. So who’s fault is that Aaron?
    The ball boy? The refs? The Seahawks? The NFL?

    Get set for a change in NFL footballs.
    Anytime something goes against the packers and Rodgers in particular, the NFL bows down to King Aaron.

  12. Rodgers wants McCarthy gone. That has been rumored for awhile now. I thought it was just rumor until this season. I have seen Rodgers run around in the pocket for 8 seconds, then throw the ball away, where in years past 8 seconds given to Rodgers meant your defensive backfield was getting carved up. It’s not the receivers either, they can get open and Rodgers can throw a football into a coffee can at 50 yards. Rodgers is…. well, was doing a good job of hiding it until the soon to be famous “sticky hand” play. Rodgers knows full well that a full season with Rodgers at quarterback and no playoffs will have fans demanding McCarthy be fired. Not defending McCarthy either. There is a reason Rodgers wants him gone. McCarthy’s play calling has slid down to high school level. If I can watch them play and know what is coming 75% of the time, NFL level DCs know what is coming 100% of the time. DCs probably have McCarthy figured out situationally at this point. “3rd and 3? Screen pass is going to be called here”. “2nd and 10? They will run it off tackle on the motion side unless the tight end is lined up left here”. It is amazing the Packers can even move the ball at all at any point of the game. By the second half (usually the 2nd quarter) opponents with decent players make enough adjustments to stop Green Bay.

  14. If he just started using his safety valve (Aaron Jones) when his first two reads aren’t open his completion percentage would go up. And so would Green Bay’s ability to sustain drives.

  19. I’m reminded of Home Alone 2, when Marv wrapped his hand in tape and stuck it in a Salvation Army bucket to pull out a bunch of change.

    Kind of like Aaron did to the Packers salary cap (and I’m a Packers fan).

