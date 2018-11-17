Bears activate 2017 second-round pick Adam Shaheen

Getty Images

The Bears used the 45th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft on tight end Adam Shaheen, but so far he hasn’t done a lot in his NFL career. Chicago can see if that changes starting on Sunday night.

Shaheen has been activated from injured reserve, making him eligible to play tomorrow night against the Vikings.

Fellow tight end Dion Sims is now going on injured reserve with a concussion, which keeps the Bears’ roster at 53 players.

‏The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Shaheen caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie last year. This year he was injured in the preseason and hasn’t played since.