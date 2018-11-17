Canadians are watching a lot more American football

Getty Images

The CFL season still hasn’t ended, but Canadians have taken to American football this year.

John Kryk of the Toronto Sun reports that the overall Canadian TV audience grew by 19 percent over the first two months of the season.

The biggest increase has come in the Sunday night window, where viewership has increased by a whopping 33 percent.

Those numbers take into account only the first eight weeks of the season. The numbers, especially on Sunday nights, likely will be similar if not bigger moving forward, given that Week Nine featured the Packers against the Patriots and Week 10 had the Cowboys facing the Eagles. The NFL has made three flex decisions from Week 11 through Week 14, resulting in the next four Sunday nights featuring Vikings-Bears, Packers-Vikings, Chargers-Steelers, and Rams-Bears.