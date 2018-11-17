Cardinals release David Amerson, Kendall Wright

Getty Images

Necessity has ended the Arizona experiment with a couple of players whose best days are behind them.

The Cardinals have released cornerback David Amerson and receiver Kendall Wright. The Cardinals needed the roster spots for kicker Matt McCrane, who was signed on Saturday to possibly replace Phil Dawson (hip), and defensive end Vontarrius Dora, given that Robert Nkemdiche could miss the game with a calf injury, as could Rodney Gunter, who has had a death in the family.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Amerson could return next week.

Wright, a first round pick of the Titans in 2012, already had been signed twice and cut once by the Cardinals. He has no catches this season.