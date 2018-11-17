Eric Reid fined for hit to Ben Roethlisberger’s head

Getty Images

The NFL has docked the pay of Panthers safety Eric Reid for his hit on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger last week.

Reid was fined $10,026 for the hit, which also got him ejected.

If anything, Reid may have gotten off easy from the league’s lords of discipline. Roethlisberger went into a feet-first slide, and Reid drilled him in the head after Roethlisberger’s knee had already hit the ground. It was severe enough that the officials decided to eject Reid, a move that was supported by the league’s officiating command center.

Reid said after the game that he wasn’t aware players could get ejected in the NFL. He now knows, and he is also all too aware that players can get fined as well.