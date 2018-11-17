Keke Coutee travels with Texans to Washington

Getty Images

As the Texans make the trip to Washington on Saturday, a key member of the receiving corps will be on the plane.

Receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) has not been downgraded from questionable to out, which means that there’s still a chance he’ll play.

Linebackers Zach Cunningham (knee) and Duke Ejiofor (shoulder) have been downgraded to out, and won’t travel.

Cornerbacks Aaron Colvin (ankle) and Johnahan Jospeh (ankle/knee) also have made the trip; they were listed on Friday as questionable.

Coutee, a rookie, last played on October 21. In Houston’s first win of the season, Coutee had 11 catches for 109 yards. His status for Sunday previously has been characterized as a “game-time decision.”