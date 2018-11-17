League imposes more than $43,000 in fines on Aaron Donald, Justin Britt

Getty Images

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Seahawks center Justin Britt will be making significant involuntary contributions to the league’s favorite charities as a result of their interactions during, and after, last Sunday’s game.

Between them, Donald and Britt will fork over more than $43,000.

It started after Donald returned what would have been a turnover, if it wasn’t an incomplete pass. Britt shoved Donald hard when Donald was clearly out of bounds. The league fined Britt $20,054.

Donald retaliated, drawing a $10,026 for grabbing Britt’s facemask during the exchange.

After the game, Donald was still miffed at Britt. So, after Donald removed his jersey and shoulder pads, he put his helmet back on and confronted Britt again. The league fined Donald another $13,369 for his actions.

“That was last week,” Donald told reporters on Friday, via Cameron DaSilva of USA Today. “We’re trying to get ready for the Chiefs. Coach talked to us and that’s the past so we’re moving on and we’ve gotta be better. I just gotta control my temper. I just gotta be better. . . . You’ve gotta be smarter with the game. Can’t hurt your team.”

Donald was asked whether he’s worried that the Chiefs will try to push his buttons.

“They ain’t going to get under my skin because that’s the past and I learned from it,” Donald said. “I think everybody learned. We all saw it, we all were involved with it so we understand what we need to do to be better.”

It’s always easier said than done. No matter what Donald tells himself before the game, playing in the game makes blood pressure spike, quickly. And plenty of coaches will deal with a periodic penalty if it means having a guy on the field who plays with an attitude.