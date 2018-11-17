League imposes more than $43,000 in fines on Aaron Donald, Justin Britt

Posted by Mike Florio on November 17, 2018, 5:23 PM EST
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Seahawks center Justin Britt will be making significant involuntary contributions to the league’s favorite charities as a result of their interactions during, and after, last Sunday’s game.

Between them, Donald and Britt will fork over more than $43,000.

It started after Donald returned what would have been a turnover, if it wasn’t an incomplete pass. Britt shoved Donald hard when Donald was clearly out of bounds. The league fined Britt $20,054.

Donald retaliated, drawing a $10,026 for grabbing Britt’s facemask during the exchange.

After the game, Donald was still miffed at Britt. So, after Donald removed his jersey and shoulder pads, he put his helmet back on and confronted Britt again. The league fined Donald another $13,369 for his actions.

That was last week,” Donald told reporters on Friday, via Cameron DaSilva of USA Today. “We’re trying to get ready for the Chiefs. Coach talked to us and that’s the past so we’re moving on and we’ve gotta be better. I just gotta control my temper. I just gotta be better. . . . You’ve gotta be smarter with the game. Can’t hurt your team.”

Donald was asked whether he’s worried that the Chiefs will try to push his buttons.

“They ain’t going to get under my skin because that’s the past and I learned from it,” Donald said. “I think everybody learned. We all saw it, we all were involved with it so we understand what we need to do to be better.”

It’s always easier said than done. No matter what Donald tells himself before the game, playing in the game makes blood pressure spike, quickly. And plenty of coaches will deal with a periodic penalty if it means having a guy on the field who plays with an attitude.

17 responses to “League imposes more than $43,000 in fines on Aaron Donald, Justin Britt

  1. A suspension for Donald would have been more appropriate but you can’t count on the NFL to be consistent. If he had tackled a QB wrong he could have been suspended… go looking for a fight after the game, that’s ok.

  3. Donald has an extensive track record as a hothead. Look it up. For being the next Mean Joe Greene, he hasn’t demonstrated he has the mental discipline to learn from his mistakes. Just another high-priced, albeit immensely talented, high-risk, highly combustible, mentally challenged player. Not good leadership.

  4. When someone play the game as Donald does obviously something isn’t right in his head, he plays like an animal, do you really expect him to be polite?

  6. It’s like in chess when a pathetic Pawn (Britt) tries to tempt a strong Rook (Donald) into a battle resulting in a trade, to the great loss of the Rook’s team. Sorry, Britt, just stick to the false starts and the dirty baiting. Y’know, the things that Pawns do.

  8. Oh look, another of Wade’s players picking up a fine. It’s like the dirty Denver D all over again.

  9. Did I read that correctly that after the game Donald went over to confront Britt and he put his helmet back on to do it? Seriously a guy his size put a helmet on to go confront someone. Wow what a tough guy

  12. AD looked like his lost his mind for a second. The tough guy put your helmet on then confront a guy move was also a classic. It’s the NBA hold me back move.

  13. It’s up to Donald now. He’s not going to feel that fine.

    As far as his “extensive” track record, I don’t consider him combustible or high risk. I only recall two other noteworthy incidents, both in the Jeff Fisher era. So three in five years. He does have a temper and he can be provoked, most Sundays it’s not an issue.

  16. boyso3 says:

    November 17, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Did I read that correctly that after the game Donald went over to confront Britt and he put his helmet back on to do it? Seriously a guy his size put a helmet on to go confront someone. Wow what a tough guy

     

    11

     

    1

     

    Rate This

    ================================

    And yet here you are, on the internet, talking about a 300lb professional athlete’s toughness. I’ll bet you’re a real bad dude yourself.

  17. Has any real investigative journalist ever researched to see where this money actually goes to? Because it’s a lot of money they take from players when you add up all the weekly fines. I have a feeling some people are lining their pockets with cash.

