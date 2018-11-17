Lions give Nathan Peterman a workout

Getty Images

The worst quarterback in recent NFL history has recently gotten a chance to find another NFL job.

According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Lions gave Nathan Peterman a workout on Saturday.

Peterman, a fifth-round pick of the Bills in 2017, was released this week. He went through waivers unclaimed.

The former Pitt starter has 12 career interceptions on 130 career passes.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden raved about Peterman prior to the 2017 draft, calling him the most pro-ready quarterback in the pool.