Report: Lions tried to get Rashaad Penny from Seahawks

The Seahawks made running back Rashaad Penny a first-round pick in late April. And then the Lions made a run at trying to get him.

Via Mlive.com, Jay Glazer of FOX reported during the Thursday Night Football pregame show that the Lions tried to trade for Penny after the Seahawks drafted him.

As noted by Nate Atkins of Mlive.com, Seahawks G.M. John Schneider previously said that a team tried to trade for Penny, but Schneider didn’t disclose the team.

The Lions settled for Kerryon Johnson in round two, and Johnson has been solid for Detroit.

Penny, meanwhile, recently has begun to come into his own. After getting his first 100-yard performance on Sunday, he contributed 46 yards on eight carries during Thursday night’s win over the Seahawks, as part of the three-headed backfield in Seattle. Previously, Penny had been a forgotten man in Seattle.

  3. Penny is exactly what hard-nosed running teams and spread passing teams want; he gets north and south immediately and doesn’t dance around or make big back cuts. You HAVE to cover the a gaps every play.

  4. “After getting his first 100-yard performance on Sunday, he contributed 46 yards on eight carries during Thursday night’s win over the Seahawks, as part of the three-headed backfield in Seattle”

    Wow. So you’re saying not only did he get 46 yards on eight carries but also got a win against the team he’s on?

    No wonder the lions wanted to trade for him.

  5. Look, Penny didn’t land on a team that needed him to carry the load, and the Seahawks aren’t just going to hand him the job. Watch him play and you can see the burst this guy has. He was one cut away from breaking that 30 yard run into a touchdown (he tripped trying to set up the move). This is going to be a guy who causes problems for defenses in the open field because he has an extra gear. Right now though, Davis and Carson are playing good football, so Penny has to split carries three ways. He might not be matching some of the other rookies (yet), but that doesn’t mean the kid isn’t super talented. From what I’ve seen, I don’t blame Detroit for making a move for him.

  6. .
    Often times the determining factor for RB playing time is blitz pickup. You simply cannot allow your QB to be injured under any circumstances. For almost every team the season ends once they’re forced to rely on the backup.
    .

  8. Why? Penny isn’t even that good of a back. He shouldn’t have went in the first round. But Schottenheimer’s running game will overrate him if he ever wrests the starting job from Carson.

