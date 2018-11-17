Report: Lions tried to get Rashaad Penny from Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks made running back Rashaad Penny a first-round pick in late April. And then the Lions made a run at trying to get him.

Via Mlive.com, Jay Glazer of FOX reported during the Thursday Night Football pregame show that the Lions tried to trade for Penny after the Seahawks drafted him.

As noted by Nate Atkins of Mlive.com, Seahawks G.M. John Schneider previously said that a team tried to trade for Penny, but Schneider didn’t disclose the team.

The Lions settled for Kerryon Johnson in round two, and Johnson has been solid for Detroit.

Penny, meanwhile, recently has begun to come into his own. After getting his first 100-yard performance on Sunday, he contributed 46 yards on eight carries during Thursday night’s win over the Seahawks, as part of the three-headed backfield in Seattle. Previously, Penny had been a forgotten man in Seattle.