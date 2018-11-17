Sammy Watkins is questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

The Chiefs may, or may not, have receiver Sammy Watkins for Sunday night’s showdown against the Rams.

Watkins is officially listed as questionable for the game, with the foot injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Limited in practice on Thursday, Watkins didn’t practice on Friday or Saturday.

“We are taking that day-by-day,” coach Andy Reid told reporters on Saturday. “We will just see how he does as we go here. He’s making progress.”

Reid was asked whether Watkins suffered a setback during Thursday’s practice.

“Well, he tested it out,” Reid said. “He was testing it out and we just kind of felt like we needed to back off and just let it rest here a little bit. We will see. Every day has gotten a little bit better, so that’s a plus.”

Center Mitch Morse is out with a concussion and safety Eric Berry, who hasn’t played since Week One of the 2017 season, remains doubtful with a lingering injury in his heel.

The Chiefs disclosed a foot injury for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but he fully participated in practice all week.

“He’s been fine,” Reid said of Mahomes.

The Chiefs will be looking fine on Monday night, wearing white jerseys and white pants.

“That’s not my thing,” Reid said of the decision to wear white on white. “The players normally ask about that. I don’t. That’s how I roll. The players asked about it. . . . Most of the chubby guys weren’t voting on all white.”