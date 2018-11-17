Sean McVay: Cooper Kupp ACL surgery went “really well”

Getty Images

You know the drill by now. When it comes to a pro athlete with an injury that must be repaired by a doctor, the surgery is always a success, and the rehab is always ahead of schedule. Even when it’s not.

Rams coach Sean McVay explained to reporters on Friday night that receiver Cooper Kupp‘s ACL surgery has happened, and that it was a success.

“It went really well,” McVay said. “He called right afterwards and he was in great spirits. I know if anybody is going to attack the rehab process the right way, it’s going to be Cooper Kupp. Fortunately, some of the things when you do get in there, none of the other things that sometimes can delay that rehab process were affected. It was a clean surgery, did a good job repairing that and we expect him to be able to make a good recovery. Looking forward to getting him back.”

McVay seems to be as honest, authentic, and candid as any coach can ever be. Still, no one really knows how an ACL recovery and rehab will unfold. Some go incredibly well; some simply don’t.

In many cases, it takes a full year to get back to 100 percent. Plenty of players are able to return to football activities sooner than that.

For Kupp, the goal undoubtedly will be to have him ready by the start of training camp. The offseason program begins in five months, with the bulk of the OTAs due to commence in roughly six months.