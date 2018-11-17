Todd Gurley doesn’t know what the over/under is

Getty Images

Three weeks ago, at the end of a 29-27 win over the Packers, Rams running back Todd Gurley went down the instead of scoring a touchdown, angering fantasy owners with Gurley on the roster and bettors who took the Rams to cover and the total points to be over. Gurley said he doesn’t care about those things.

As it turns out, he also doesn’t know about at least one of those things.

Asked by reporters on Friday about an over/under for the Chiefs showdown which at 64 is the highest line of demarcation for total points since 1986, Gurley was confused.

“I don’t even know what you’re talking about right now,” Gurley said. “I don’t even gamble, so I don’t even know what that means.”

While plenty of gambling concepts and terms are confusing, anyone who has ever paid any attention to betting knows that the over/under refers to the total points scored in the game by both teams. It’s entirely possible that Gurley truly is clueless about those matters; it’s also possible that he has decided that the best approach when it comes to anything related to wagering is to feign ignorance.

Either way, bet the over.