Adrian Peterson scores 104th career rushing TD

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson scored his 104th career rushing touchdown, tying former Washington running back John Riggins for the sixth-most in NFL history.

Peterson’s 3-yard run drew Washington to within 10-7 of Houston with 14:14 remaining until halftime.

It was his fifth rushing touchdown of the season, the most rushing touchdowns he has had in a season since 2015 when he ran for 11.

Peterson has a chance to move into fifth in NFL history in rushing touchdowns this season, with Jim Brown only two ahead in fifth place all time.

Walter Payton is in fourth with 110.

Emmitt Smith is the all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with 164.