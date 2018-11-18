Alex Smith broke tibia and fibula, undergoing immediate surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on November 18, 2018, 4:36 PM EST
Washington quarterback Alex Smith was taken to the hospital after being carted off the field with a leg injury on Sunday and no one who saw the play when Smith got hurt will be surprised to learn how severely Smith was injured.

Washington head coach Jay Gruden announced after the game that Smith broke his tibia and fibula. Gruden also said that Smith needs to have immediate surgery and the injury will bring an end to his first season with the team.

The injury came 33 years to the day that former Washington quarterback Joe Thiesmann suffered a similarly gruesome leg injury in a game against the Giants. Thiesmann would never play again and we certainly hope that’s not the case for Smith.

Colt McCoy rallied Washington to a 21-20 lead after Smith was injured — that marked the first lead change in a Washington game this season — but the Texans recovered to kick a field goal and hold on for a win when Dustin Hopkins‘ 63-yard field goal fell short.

There’s no other quarterback on the Washington roster, so they’ll be making a roster move in the coming days as they try to make something of their 6-4 start to the year despite the loss of their starting quarterback.

30 responses to “Alex Smith broke tibia and fibula, undergoing immediate surgery

  1. I remember watching that Giants-Redskins game in ’85, and if it is remotely close to Joe Thiesmann’s injury….YIKES!!! Best wishes for as speedy a recovery as possible, and a return to the game.

  3. Pays to have a decent backup.
    Whether you like Smiths play or not, there is no denying he’s a good guy.
    Heal up fast and well! See you in 2019!

  6. Those arent even that nasty as compared to knee hyperextensions and dislocations -I can barely watch the Napoleon McCallum injury from back in the day but ones like Alex Smith’s dont gross me out.

  8. Sad for him and the Redskins. Hopefully they can rally behind Colt.
    The refs however… uhhh that last call on Norman?? Really?? How does that call get made?? Horrible

  10. 33 years to the day of the Theismann injury. This one, like that one, was ugly. Speedy recovery to Alex. I’m a Cowboys fan, but I don’t want this for any player.

  19. Wow… I just watched it for the 1st time. I understand Watt is not a dirty player, but that injury does NOT happen if Watt wasnt so worried about trying to get a half sack stat. Smith was down and tou can see Watt sorta pile on and all the weight went on Smith’s knee and thigh when his foot was planted on the ground. Dont believe me?? Watch it for yourself and tell me I’m wrong!!

  22. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:

    Time to call Kap!
    He’ll he more than welcome in that town!
    They would go from a half empty stadium to a completely empty one.

  23. bystanderhere says:
    November 18, 2018 at 4:42 pm
    Today’s orthopedics significantly better than 33 years ago, I hope it will make the difference.

    —————-

    Theismann was also already old and was planning on retiring at the end of that season anyway. His injury didn’t so much “end his career” so much as he decided trying to rehab and come back to play an extra year he wasn’t planning on wasn’t worth it. His injury was also different anatomically…he had a compound tib-fib mid shin. Smith’s wasn’t compound and is lower on his leg closer to the ankle (as you could see by the ankle dislocation).

    It’s not a career ending injury. There’s no reason he can’t continue his career next season.

  24. Sit down, logicalvoice. You don’t speak for all Redskin fans. Matter of fact, I’d venture to say that you don’t speak for MOST Redskin fans.

    I didn’t see anything wrong with JJ Watt’s tackle. It was a freak injury and I wish Alex Smith all the best.

    Go Colt McCoy.

    HAIL!

  26. Sad to hear about Smith and the gruesome injury, Hopefully the surgery goes well and that he can have a comfortable walk after his surgery and playing days. And I believe that this will be it for Smith. I think the Redskins will come to the conclusion that he’s not the guy going forward. They will have to search for a real (or draft) QB this offseason. Too many dink and dunks, That pick six that went for 101 yards the other way should convince the Redskins brass that it’s time to look elsewhere.

  27. the610limited says:
    November 18, 2018 at 4:40 pm
    I remember watching that Giants-Redskins game in ’85, and if it is remotely close to Joe Thiesmann’s injury….YIKES!!! Best wishes for as speedy a recovery as possible, and a return to the game.
    __________________
    Not only is it is it the same injury, but it’s 33 years to the day that Theismann also suffered a compound fracture of the tibia. Time is a flat circle.

  30. It would be smart for the Redskins to offer the Cowboys their next 2 1st-rounders for Dak. Back to the NFC East basement.

