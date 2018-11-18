Alex Smith carted off with ankle injury

AP

Alex Smith‘s day has gotten only worse in the second half.

The Washington quarterback has had to run for his life playing behind a makeshift offensive line. He has gotten away most of the time and managed to throw it away, which is the reason he’s completing less than 50 percent of his passes.

But Smith had no chance to get away midway through the third quarter.

Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt got loose, and all Smith could do was run backward. He ran away for 13 yards before Watt and Jackson sandwiched him.

Smith’s reaction left no doubt that he was seriously injured.

A cart was needed for his departure from the field after an air cast was put on his right ankle.

Colt McCoy will enter the game on Washington’s next possession, and it appears he will start for Washington at quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Smith went 13-for-28 for 135 yards and two interceptions.