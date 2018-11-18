Alex Smith taken to hospital by ambulance after ankle injury

AP

Quarterback Alex Smith suffered a serious and gruesome leg injury on Sunday, one that undoubtedly will end his season.

According to CBS, the Washington starter has been taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Whether precautionary or necessary, it’s a scary situation for Smith, and it’s a reminder of the risks that NFL players assume every time they participate in a practice or play in a game.

Smith, the first overall pick in the 2005 draft, is still only 34. He is signed through 2022 in Washington.