Andrew Luck aims to extend record against Tennessee to 10-0

Getty Images

The Titans have a two-game winning streak against the Colts. Largely because quarterback Andrew Luck missed the two games that the two teams played against each other last year.

Against Luck, the Titans have zero wins in nine tries. Luck hopes to extend that 9-0 run to 10-0 on Sunday in Indianapolis.

Eight of the games between Luck and the Titans have been close, with only one score separating the two teams. Only in 2014, the season that ended in a banner raising by the Colts (sure, it was an AFC finalist banner raising but it was still a banner raising) did the Colts twice blow out the Titans.

Luck knows that the past is irrelevant to the present, which has the Colts at 4-5, the Titans at 5-4, and both chasing 6-3 Houston.

“You learn quickly in this league: What has happened — good, bad, ugly — it does not matter,” Luck said this week, via the Indianapolis Star. “It has no bearing on this game in 2018 between two good division teams.”

One of the reasons Luck has had so much success against the Titans comes from the fact that, until only recently, the Titans haven’t been a good team. With two wins in a row coming against the Cowboys and Patriots, this could be one of the best Titans teams Luck has ever faced.

And if the Colts hope to do anything worthy of a banner raising this year (even under their relaxed standards for doing so), they need to Luck to run his record against Tennessee to 10-0.