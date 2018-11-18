Anthony Barr inactive for Vikings on Sunday night

Getty Images

Linebacker Anthony Barr was listed as questionable by the Vikings on Friday, but his return from a hamstring injury will have to wait a little longer.

Barr was one of the seven players on the team’s inactive list for Sunday night’s game against the Bears. It’s the third straight game that Barr will miss due to the injury.

Guards Tom Compton and Mike Remmers were also listed as questionable, but they both got the green light to play. Safety Andrew Sendejo and tight end David Morgan were ruled out due to injuries. Quarterback Kyle Sloter, running back Mike Boone, defensive end Tashawn Bower and defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes round out the list.

The Bears ruled tight end Dion Sims out on their final injury report of the week. Wide receiver Javon Wims is inactive after being listed as questionable while wide receiver Kevin White, fullback Michael Burton, linebacker Kylie Fitts, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, cornerback Marcus Cooper and defensive lineman Nick Williams are healthy scratches.