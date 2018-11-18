Bears get first points, first turnover

AP

There are only three points on the board, but the Bears will take a start like this.

Their defense just stopped a Vikings drive, with Khalil Mack forcing a Dalvin Cook fumble, giving them the ball back at their own 15, as they hold a 3-0 lead.

It was Mack’s fifth forced fumble of the season, an immediate benefit from their bold preseason trade.

The Bears haven’t allowed much to the Vikings so far, forcing a three-and-out on the first possession before the turnover on the second.

They got out to an early lead when Cody Parkey hit a 33-yard field goal, after Mitchell Trubisky moved them cleanly into position. He’s 6-of-6 for 42 yards so far.

It was unremarkable scoring drive, except Parkey missed four kicks last week (two field goals, two extra points), and became the object of fascination in Chicago last week.

Naturally, he followed up by belting the ensuing kickoff out of bounds and giving it to the Vikings at the 40-yard line, but the fans love him anyway. For now.