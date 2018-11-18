Bears giving Vikings chances, but hanging on

AP

The Bears are doing their best to make this game interesting.

The Vikings are failing to take full advantage.

Minnesota has two straight turnovers, but the Bears can only manage field goals and still trail 14-6 in the fourth quarter.

The Bears followed a Mitchell Trubisky interception (Vikings safety Anthony Harris‘ second of the night) with a Tarik Cohen fumble, but were able to hold the Vikings to Dan Bailey field goals both times.

It’s consistent with the job the Bears defense has done all night, but the Vikings have moved to within one score.