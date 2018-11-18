Bears go up 11-0 on Vikings, dominating early

AP

Bears kicker Cody Parkey hit his first field goal of the night. But they didn’t give him a chance at a second kick, when most teams would have.

The Bears followed a touchdown pass to Anthony Miller with a two-point conversion to Josh Bellamy, hitting it to go up 11-0 on the Vikings.

Parkey missed four kicks last week, but hit a 33-yard field goal in the first quarter, so they ought to have some confidence.

But at their current rate, 11 points might be plenty.

The Bears have allowed just 39 yards to the Vikings so far, forcing a pair of three-and-outs and a fumble.