Ben Roethlisberger: Jags talk a lot, but I’m carrying the ball home

Posted by Josh Alper on November 18, 2018, 7:41 PM EST
Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger had one of the worst games of his career against the Jaguars in the 2017 regular season and this year’s matchup in Jacksonville was shaping up to be another dark one for most of Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers trailed 16-0, but got on the board with 1:17 left to play in the third quarter and added 14 more points in the fourth quarter to escape with a 20-16 win. Roethlisberger got the last touchdown on a one-yard run and sounded quite satisfied about the win after the game.

Roethlisberger referred to linebacker Telvin Smith by number and said Smith gave him “a little motivation to come back and win the game” by keeping count of the quarterback’s three interceptions during the game.

“They are a really good defense. They like to talk a lot — before the game, during the game,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN.com. “But I’m carrying the game ball home.”

The Jaguars dealt the Steelers another loss in the playoffs last season, but the 3-7 Jaguars are a long shot to make it back. Roethlisberger and the Steelers are looking like a pretty good bet after improving to 7-2-1 with their comeback win.

18 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger: Jags talk a lot, but I’m carrying the ball home

  1. im just amazed folks call the jag defense great? they were destroyed late last year by garrapolo, big ben in the playoffs (they were lucky our defense sucked) and two-yard tommie even had his way with them….and they are 3-7 this year…and Big Ben rang up 20 unanswered points in barely one quarter on this supposed ‘dominant’ defense….sorry, our defense outplayed them today.

  4. Big Big was short on the TD. Knee was clearly down before the ball crossed. But not as bad as the offensive interference call against the Broncos at the end of the game. Was truly a rigged game and tried to be thrown purposefully against the Broncos.
    Luckily the Broncos pulled it out.

  5. Ramsey has the same mouth disease Doug Pederson has, dont run it to give anyone incentive to play. Ramsey talked smack and Jags D been abused most of the year, Pederson talked smack about not being aggressive and going for it on 4th and now most everybteam does against that limp defense. Sometimes it is better to just shut up and do your job.

  7. You may have carried the ball home,Ben,but your knee was definitely down. Officials gifted you that TD call. I don’t know how it wasn’t overturned because you did not score.

  8. Blake Bortles sucks but all the blame should be on Doug Marrone.

    Way too much talent on that team to go 3-7 in a weak division.

  10. Worst game as an offense you can have and you still win the game. What does that tell you about the Jaguars. I have no idea how the Steelers lost to this exact team lost year.

  11. don’t know how it wasn’t overturned because you did not score.
    __________________________________________________________________
    Oh Big Ben scored. Look again at the replay.

  16. I hate the Steelers, but Big Ben clearly scored that TD. Come January Jalen Ramsey will be running his mouth from his couch.

