Bengals take advantage of Lamar Jackson’s first pick

Lamar Jackson made his first rookie mistake, and the Bengals were quick to take advantage.

Andy Dalton just hit tight end Matt Lengel for a short touchdown pass at a 14-13 lead, after getting a short field.

Safety Shaun Williams picked off Jackson and returned into Ravens territory, giving them the field position they’ve needed on a day when their own offense wasn’t moving much.

The Ravens clearly have a plan to limit Jackson, with 28 rush attempts and just 12 pass attempts.

It’s a safe game plan, but it doesn’t leave much margin of error, as the Bengals just illustrated.